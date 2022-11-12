GOSHEN — Dejected. Perplexed. Stunned.
Pick an adjective and it probably applies to the Lewiston-Porter boys soccer game. The Lancers controlled play in a 0-0 first half and had given up two goals in a game once all season. Odds were in their favor.
And then it collapsed around them.
The ball proved fickle, as Poughkeepsie’s Our Lady of Lourdes flipped the narrative in the second half to end Lew-Port’s season 3-1 in the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals on Saturday at Goshen High School.
The defensive production that carried the Lancers into the game without a loss all season was beaten on costly mistakes not seen all year. Following the game, Lew-Port coaches didn’t have any magic words to boost morale after the game, because there’s little to remedy coming two wins from a state championship.
“If you told me were going to go into the half 0-0 and we were going to give up three in the second I would have looked at you like you had three heads,” Lew-Port head coach Rick Sweeney said. “There was no reason, with what we’ve done all year, to have seen it come across that way. It was unexpected.”
As the ball sailed through the air, Sweeney called for his defenders to get depth. But it was too late, the ball came down fast, Lew-Port misplayed it and a harmless ball turned dangerous.
Goalkeeper Nathan Russell seemed to have a good angle, but Alex Hooper’s shot made a wicked curve at the last second to swoop around Russell’s out-stretched hand and tucked it just inside the far post to give Lourdes a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.
“I maybe was out of position, I’ll have to look back on it, but it was a good goal,” said Russell, who finished the season with 16 shutouts.
Lew-Port (21-1-1) began to press a bit and Russell rolled a ball right up the middle of the field, but Lourdes’ Logan Kunkel made a hard break to intercept the pass, turning it into a goal by David Devito.
“They possessed the ball really well,” Lew-Port junior Drew Leardini said. “They’re a great team. They moved the ball in the (midfield) and they knocked it around us. They had more possession.”
Any goal is crushing to momentum, but all three of Lourdes’ goals came in critical moments to swing the pendulum. Just before Hooper’s goal, a free kick by Eli Veltri sailed over the net. The second came as the Lancers desperately tried to get the ball back.
Dominic Massaro drove hard to the net and was tripped in the box. He capitalized on a penalty kick to trim the lead to 2-1 with a shade under 16 minutes remaining.
Lew-Port started humming again, putting strong pressure on goal, but couldn’t cash in on another free kick. Lourdes (13-4-1) transitioned the other way. Karl Menuau’s shot from the right flank appeared to be traveling wide, but Dean Eljamal ran to the post and pumped in the game-clinching goal in the 74th minute.
“In the first half, we had the better of the flow, the better of the chances and for them to get one in the second half was almost like a double-whammy,” Sweeney said. “Not only is it the first one, it’s the first one against the better flow of the play. That kind of script is tough to see play out when you have such a good first half.”
