Spring is supposed to be the season of new beginnings.
For senior student-athletes, it was meant to be a send-off before starting on a new path.
At Lewiston-Porter, like every other school across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic stole one final season in the spotlight from the outgoing senior class.
From softball to track, Lash, Lombardos and Lindamers, lets take a look at what this spring may have looked like in Youngstown:
SOFTBALL
This was set to be the Lady Lancers' first season ARC — After Riley Crum — but the cupboard was far from bare even after the longtime star moved down the road to Niagara University.
Larry Lash, with 45 years of coaching experience, swapped positions with Justalene Lichtenthal, taking over as head coach and letting Lichtenthal step into the assistant role to spend a little more time with her young family.
"I thought we were going to be OK," Lash said. "We lost good seniors from last year, but I thought we had good players at all positions. We had good enough fielding that we were going to be decent, and we might have been better than decent."
Maggie Waechter, a five-year starter, would have led the way, shifting from shortstop to first base as she worked her way back from a knee injury suffered during basketball season.
Ryleigh Houston and Brooke Deal would have manned two outfield spots, while Meghan Pacana, the final of the team's four seniors, would have likely started at second base.
Junior Brooklyn Langer was slated to take over for Crum in the circle, where sophomore Megan Galbraith also would have seen some innings.
Meghan Baio, another junior, would have slid over from third to short in her fourth varsity season.
"Meghan had a chance to have a really good year and another one right after that," Lash said. "She really is a solid softball player."
Ava Staub, a third junior, would have controlled things from behind the plate for the second straight season.
"She's on a super-duper travel team that plays all over the place," Lash said. "I really had high hopes for her."
Waechter will move on to Western Michigan, where she plans to study aerospace engineering. "What a great kid," Lash said. "She knew what she was going to be running into with engineering and said no to softball."
Houston, Deal and Pacana will remain together next year, rooming together at Brockport. Pacana may try out for the D-3 team, and all three are looking into the club program.
GOLF
The seniors got their final swings in during the fall, but freshman Rocco Randazzo lost out big this spring.
Randazzo had qualified for the Section VI tournament, which traditionally takes place in spring. A big day there and he would have gone to states.
"He was disappointed," said head coach Scott Townsend. "As a freshman in the sectional tournament, you want them to get their feet wet a bit. It's a huge tournament, total different feeling.
"I was really hoping he would have gotten his feet wet, seen what it was all about, got some experience."
BOYS LACROSSE
After a bit of a rebuild in 2019, head coach Marc Lombardo was excited to see what he squad could do this spring.
With 13 seniors, including eight returnees, he said it wasn't out of the question his Lancers would contend for a division crown.
"I foresaw a pretty strong team this year," Lombardo said.
Jack Evert, who will play club hockey at UB next year, would return as the team's leading attacker, while Ethan Fournier would have manned the net for the third straight year.
"(Fournier) started playing mid a few years ago and he hated it," Lombardo said. "He tried out for goal and he's been there the last three seasons. Pound-for-pound, he's the toughest small guy, biggest heart you'll see in your life."
Connor Grace, Andrew Hanna and Derek Huynh were set to once again anchor the defense.
From there, Lombardo and his players filled the depth chart by recruiting from other sports.
"This year the boys did a lot of recruiting," Lombardo said. "Lew-Port's not known for a lacrosse program. We don't have any feeder programs. I recruit throughout the year, all the different sports. We just have good turnouts with good athletes."
Soccer star Joey Zachary, who'll lace them up for D-3 Medaille next year, would have been a "strong midfielder," per Lombardo. "He's got great athletic ability, can really move the ball. He can be a game-changer."
Junior football players Evan Maciejewski and Jared Rebon "wanted to come out and lay the lumber on someone," Lombardo said, taking defensive spots. Anthony Miller, another junior, left baseball for lacrosse full-time this season after playing both in the past.
Brandon Kankolenski and Lombardo's youngest son, Luke, would have moved up from JV for midfield and attack sports as juniors. Lombardo said he also had four sophomores who would have seen time.
Lombardo said he'll miss his senior class, which played a huge role in keeping the program alive.
"Those seniors, every one of them could have been a captain," Lombardo said. "Every one of these guys really took the younger players under their wings.
"There's a real bond at Lew-Port lacrosse. It's kind of the redheaded stepchild, not one of the big-three sports. They went above and beyond, did a lot of the recruiting to bring guys in."
GIRLS LACROSSE
The bar wasn't exactly high when Bill Schmidtke took over as head coach last year. The Lady Lancers hadn't won a game in three seasons.
But with Schmidtke at the helm, a strong group of juniors and some young talent making an impact, Lew-Port got that elusive win, then two more to boot. Baby steps, but steps nonetheless.
"We did so well last year," Schmidtke said. "We won three, and that's not the only thing, but it's a real sign of growth. ... I was looking forward to maybe a .500 season or better, maybe eight wins. I thought that may have been in our wheelhouse given how we did last year and who we had coming back."
Those returning included five seniors who Schmidtke said will "be sorely missed."
Grace Barner, Izzy Aversa and Ella Massaro would have shared the captaincy, with Emily Dillon and Madison Tholen rounding out the group.
"Those five girls were really interesting," Schmidtke said. "When I started last year, they were among the first girls to be on the scene when I did a few preseason practices. They new knew me, I never knew them, but we were able to get to know each other and work together."
Add in Kayla Persinger, the hockey player who showed up as a freshman and scored 26 goals, and the team's talent was evident.
"It was her first year playing lacrosse," Schmidtke said of Persinger's freshman campaign. "I was really curious to see what she would do this year."
Next year, Schmidtke is looking at a team with just 12 returnees. Almost half the players will have zero varsity experience, he said.
Schmidtke said he'll lean on his JV coach, former Niagara Falls standout Maddi Chille, and volunteer assistant Dominique Butura to help bring the new girls along.
"The contributed a lot of time and effort in the offseason to secure our JV team," Schmidtke said.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The Lancers sent their 4x800 relay team to nationals last season, and head coach Randy Lombardo said they would have leaned on a strong stable of distance runners again this spring.
That quartet included Corey Stack and Cole Accetta, two Division I-bound runners who were part of a group of seniors set to lead the way this spring.
John Wendt was set to return after qualifying for sectionals in the 200, while the Cardamone twins, Benjamin and Joshua, would have finally gotten their moment in the spotlight after running behind graduated standout Andrew Perreault for years.
"They're such hard workers and strong leaders," Lombardo said. "They were always trying to break into the lineup through the years. This year was going to be their year to really do some stuff for us."
Stack, who will run for Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania, would have ran anchored the team in the 400, 800, 4x400 and 4x800. Accetta, going to Canisius, finished fifth in the section in the 800 last year.
"We were hoping he was going to be top-two in that this year," Lombardo said.
Wendt, a "really good, hard worker, team leader" who will run for Alfred University, was hoping to qualify for sectionals again while running sprints.
Distance man Ben Wisto joined the senior class, running the 1,600 and 3,200. Lombardo said he would have gotten a shot alongside Stack, Accetta and junior Justin Pavan on that 4x800 team.
"All those kids coming back were definitely going to be successful this year," Lombardo said. "It's sad to see they had to skip out on it, but they are running in college."
Pavan led the junior class, running the 1,600, 3,200 and steeplechase.
Sophomores Alastair Sweeney, Lucas Heffler and Lombardo's son, Jaden, would have gotten some key experience in the pole vault. Wesley Drust, another sophomore, was looking forward to being "very competitive" in the high jump.
"This was the biggest turnout we've had in some time," Lombardo said of the 80 athletes who showed up for tryouts. "That's another disappointment."
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
The COVID-19 outbreak cost a number of Lady Lancers their final senior seasons, and one proud father a special spring with his daughter.
This would have been the final spring for the Lindamer pairing, head coach Dick and senior daughter Sophie, one of six seniors who would have competed this spring before moving on to bigger and better things.
Sophie Lindamer, the three-time NFL pentathlon champion, had qualified for sectionals each year since eighth grade. She'll head to West Virginia, where she might participate in club track and field while she studies bio-medical engineering.
"The goal was to make it to states," Dick Lindamer said. "Her numbers were right there. I think she had a really good chance to get there, but we didn't have that opportunity."
Middle distance runner Claire Skowronski missed out on the chance to earn a patch at sectionals in the 400 or 800. She's signed on to play basketball next winter at D-3 SUNY Oswego.
UB-bound Alexa Schultz joined Skowronski in the middle distances, helping form a strong 4x400 relay team along with junior Bella Krecisz and sophomore Sarah Woods.
Shultz's twin sister, Elle, had her sights set on the school record for the 400 hurdles. She'll head down the road to Niagara in the fall.
Stefanie Frazier, heading to Kent State for nursing, was working her way back from a second ACL injury.
"She's a strong sprinter, she just hadn't been healthy in a couple year," Lindamer said. "This was as healthy as she'd been since sophomore year."
Emily Fittante, a fourth-year jumper and a member of the state-championship winning cheer team, rounded out the seniors. She's going to Syracuse.
"This was such a great class," Lindamer said. "Track is kind of a secondary sport but these girls work and train year round and they were excited for the chance to compete."
Lindamer said he was also excited for a few underclassmen, including burgeoning basketball star Sophie Auer, a freshman set to take over for Sophie Lindamer in the pentathlon.
Sophomore Tessa Schuey qualified for sectionals as a freshman in the 200 and had a chance to be a four-time sectional qualifier. Freshman Logan Monteleone was on a similar path, having qualified in the high jump as an eighth grader.
