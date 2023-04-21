Sophie Auer went out on top.
After becoming the region’s first girls player in a decade to receive first-team all-state honors since Grand Island’s Kallie Banker in 2012, Auer earned the honor yet again from the New York State Sportswriters Association.
She averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.1 assists per game this season and led the Lancers to a third consecutive NFL title and second-straight Class B-1 title. The Daemen commit was top-10 in Section VI scoring and ranked in the top-five of the NFL in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers.
Brianna Barr-Buday had her best season on the hardwood to date this past winter — and now has another accolade to add to an ever-growing resume.
The Nichols junior was named Class AA second-team all-state by the NYSSWA after being selected as a ninth-team pick in Class A last year. A 2024 commit for Division I Buffalo, Barr-Buday’s statistics increased in the 2022-23 campaign as she averaged 16.2, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and had 19 double-doubles as part of the Vikings’ CHSAA Class AA runner-up campaign.
10 players in the Greater Niagara region were honored, including North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander, Wilson’s Peyton McInnis and Cardinal O’Hara’s Annabelle Day.
For a second straight season, Zander was named a Class A fifth-team all-stater and averaged 19.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in her senior campaign. She led the Niagara Frontier League in double-doubles (nine) and rebounds (200) and walks away as the Lumberjacks’ new all-time leading scorer with 1,118 points.
The Niagara-Orleans League player of the year, McInnis was a ninth-team Class C selection and averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in her junior campaign. McInnis recorded eight double-doubles, including two in postseason play, and led the Lakewomen to a Class C championship appearance.
After being named to the Class A eighth-team one year ago with North Tonawanda, Day’s transition to Monsignor Martin play was a success as she posted 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. The freshman scored in double figures 12 times and led the Hawks to the CHSAA Class A championship.
Lockport sophomore Azriel Hall was named to the Class AA 17th team while Starpoint’s tandem Ava Anastasi (17th Team) and Megan Milleville (Honorable Mention) both received Class A accolades.
Lewiston-Porter junior guard Aliza Whitehead was picked as a Class B 13th-team selection while Wilson sophomore guard Rian Faery received Class C Honorable Mention honors.
58 players from Western New York were named all-state by the NYSSWA, increasing the total of 44 from 2021-22. Lancaster’s Maddie Francis became a two-time Class AA first-team honoree. Hamburg’s Clara Strack was named Class A player of the year and both Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan and O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes were first-team selections. Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof was named a first-team member in Class B for a second consecutive year.
