ELMIRA — Competing for a state championship was Rocco Randazzo’s idea of going out with a bang.
After finishing tied for ninth one year ago, getting another chance to compete with the best public school golfers from all 11 sections was the burning desire that kept Randazzo motivated through his senior year at Lewiston-Porter.
But after finishing in fourth place and only two strokes behind at the end of Round 1, how the second round progressed quickly felt like deja vu.
Despite scoring back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes to stay within striking distance at 5-over par, a five-shot bogey on the 16th hole ended Randazzo’s momentum, later finishing with a score of 7-over-151 and in a three-way tie for fifth as the state golf championship concluded Monday at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.
Not all is lost with Randazzo’s finish.
He re-established the highest place for a Section VI golfer in the state tournament since at least 2006 and is one of 24 golfers who qualified for the 18-hole Federation state tournament Sunday at Bethpage Black Golf Course on Long Island.
But moments after Union-Endicott’s Dante Bertoni (+2) rolled an 18-foot birdie on the first playoff hole against Victor’s Brody Burgess to seal the victory, Randazzo said he was “a little disappointed” in how his run ended.
“I hit really good over the course of two days,” Randazzo said. “I just didn’t score great. Didn’t make any putts, really. I hit it great. I just struggled hitting (the golf ball) up and down and getting it in (the hole).”
Besides the general challenges that came with playing at Mark Twain that Randazzo was familiar with already, the wind, with gusts ranging from 15-20 mph, made an impact on the entire field. For Randazzo, some of his putter shots rolled off the front of the green while other shots did not go as far as anticipated due to the wind disappearing.
But while others became frustrated due to the course, Randazzo maintained his composure and, as Lew-Port head coach Scott Townsend explained, was “very relaxed” on the course. Having the experience of playing in large events, such as last year’s state tournament and in the Porter Cup was once again an advantage, as his character on and off the course, Tonwsend said, received praise from other players and coaches the last two days.
“He really held it together well,” Townsend said. “It’s uncommon because you see a lot of the players, when they get out here (at Mark Twain), it’s a big event and it’s intimidating. There’s galleries (of spectators)… There are a lot of good players out here and we knew anything could happen.”
For the federation tournament as well as his next step at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, Randazzo said he hopes his confidence off the tee and in his iron shots will continue and now wants to make some fine-tuning adjustments, noting he struggled around the greens at times.
Randazzo was also impressed with how competitive the rest of the field was over the past two days, from top to bottom.
“Everybody really had a chance and nobody was out of it today,” said Randazzo, who joins Matt Petrosian (2007, 2010) and Michael Boss (2010-2011) as the only multi-time state qualifiers in Lancer history. “Those who put together strong rounds today where everybody was in the mix. So, it was a great tournament.”
