Heading into his senior campaign of scholastic basketball, Jalen Duff only had one request.
The guard wanted to go home and play for the Lewiston-Porter Lancers and have a shot to win a Section VI championship.
The feeling was mutual as the Lancers were the Class B-1 champions and won 20 games while Duff received one of the top accolades in the game at season’s end.
After being named a fourth-team selection at Nichols last winter, Duff was again selected for the Class B team — this time as a first-team pick — by the New York State Sportswriters Association for the organization’s small school selections (Classes B, C and D).
Duff averaged a Section VI best 27.8 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per night. The Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year, Duff finished in the top 10 in the section in steals and 3-pointers and recorded at least 30-points 10 times, even averaging 31.3 points per game in the postseason. Duff now walks away fifth all-time in Western New York with 2,291 career points. and walks away fifth all-time in Western New York.
Teammate and fellow classmate Bobby Beilein was also honored by the NYSSWA for a second straight season. After being named honorable mention last winter, Beilein was a seventh-team all-state pick after he averaged 20.0 points per game. Beilein was one of the top shooters in Section VI this season as he finished tied for second with 76 made 3-pointers and ended his career by scoring over 1,000 points for the green-and-white.
Other players from the Greater Niagara region picked were Roy-Hart’s Jamel Johnson Jr. and Newfane’s Evan Myers in Class B. Johnson was selected as a third-team all-state selection while Myers received honorable mention honors.
One of the true do-it-all players this season, Johnson averaged 24.3 points, 12 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game on a youthful Rams team that finished 13-8. The Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year ranked third in Section VI in scoring and steals and fifth in rebounds and posted 14 double-doubles. The senior now holds Roy-Hart’s single-season scoring record (511 points) and is the first Ram to receive all-state honors since Andy Xapsos — a Class B 12th-team selection in 2016.
Myers became an all-around scorer for Class B-2 runner-up Newfane in 2022-23. Averaging a career-high 16.9 points per game, Myers broke his own school record with 63 3-pointers (ninth-best in the section) and finished with a Newfane career record of 119. Myers also led the Panthers to its first N-O league title since 1966 with a 12-0 record and is the program’s first all-state selection since Garrett Srock, who also received Honorable Mention in 2020.
Thirty-five players from Western New York were named all-state small-school selections by the NYSSWA, 17 of which came from Class B alone.
The NYSSWA’s large-school selections — Classes AA & A — will be revealed on May 3 at 12 p.m.
