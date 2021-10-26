WILLIAMSVILLE — Most teams might have a specific plan to stop the top scorer in Section VI. Lewiston-Porter just used speed.
The third-seeded Lancers had a distinct advantage in team speed and it eventually overwhelmed No. 2 East Aurora in a 3-1 win in the Class B1 sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Williamsville North High School.
EA junior Anna Bean entered the game leading Section VI in goals (44) and points (107), but Lew-Port kept her off the board for the first time in nine games and the second time this season. There were no tricks or gimmicks, simply white jerseys swarming every time Bean touched the ball.
“We’re really fortunate that we have as much speed, not just in the front, but in the back as well,” Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the back today, but our speed helped cover for that. Pushing that back with our speed created some space in the midfield to make plays.”
The Lancers' edge in speed was evident early in the game, and not just on defense. They seemed to come away with every contested ball. Fifteen minutes in, Sophie Auer sent a touch pass to Sarah Woods, who did not have to break stride and outran East Aurora (16-2) defenders for the first goal of the game.
The Blue Devils tied the game 8 minutes before halftime on a ball by Haley Potenza that was sent from midfield that grazed off Lew-Port defender Reyna Hermoza’s head and into the goal.
But rather than giving up momentum, Lew-Port (13-1-1) dominated possession in the second half, giving East Aurora few opportunities. More importantly, the Lancers were more selective with passes and shots, eventually leading to two second-half goals, including one from Woods on a shot outside the box.
“It was a matter of being patient, because we knew we could control the midfield, especially if (East Aurora) got stretched,” Forney said. “Once they went down again, they started to really stretch, which opened up more space for us. On our corners, if we sent two backs, all of them went in, so there was nobody back as a threat.”
The adjustment on corner kicks allowed Hermoza to atone for the early miscue. She saw a ball from Woods go through a sea of players and was able to line it up for a header with 28 minutes to play.
Not only did Hermoza make up for the first goal, but the senior was able to record her first goal of the season.
“I think it was really big, because I was the one who let in our own goal,” Hermoza said. “I felt like that really just brought me up and I was really happy for our team.”
Lew-Port will face No. 1 City Honors at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class B1 final after the latter scored the game’s only goal with 1 minute, 34 seconds left to survive an upset from No. 4 Springville.
Of course, the Lancers are aiming for a rare feat — winning back-to-back sectional championships in different classifications. They won the Class A2 sectional title last season and they can extend their winning streak to 11 with a Class B1 championship Saturday.
“We know we have the quality to challenge for that and we can’t look past that game,” Forney said. “That’s going to be a good game.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewsaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
