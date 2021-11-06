CALEDONIA — Sarah Woods clutched the Section VI Class B championship plaque like a newborn. At one point, Lewiston-Porter head coach Norm Forney asked if she would ever give it up.
Woods shook her head and said, “No.” But on Saturday, she and her Lancers teammates added a plaque they’ve been yearning for. An accomplishment no Lew-Port girls soccer team has accomplished in 25 years — a trip to states.
The Lancers pumped in five goals to dispatch Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon 5-2 in the NYSPHSAA Class B Far West Regional at Caledonia-Mumford High School, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 1996.
Fans lined the streets as Lew-Port departed for the game Saturday afternoon. It was a championship send-off for a team with one last championship in mind.
“It was touching, it was heart-warming, so I told the girls, ‘This is how much this means to (the community,’” Forney said. “That you’ve made it here and that you’ve made them so proud.”
Lew-Port emerged in control following a wild start that saw the two teams account for four goals in the first 13 minutes, but the moments leading up were not ideal. Pal-Mac (18-3) nearly took the lead in the first three minutes, earning a corner kick and ringing a shot off the post.
On the other end, Woods pushed two shots just wide of an open net. But she was not going to miss a third attempt. The senior booted a ball into the net on a feed from Sophie Auer 8 minutes, 34 seconds into the game and the goals started flowing.
Logan Monteleone scored from 20-yards away 64 seconds later, while Pal-Mac’s Abby Stever added a goal to cut the lead in half, marking three goals in less than two minutes. Auer fed Woods for another goal two minutes later and Lew-Port (16-1-1) cruised for the remainder of the contest.
“Whenever you score, you just get momentum instantly,” Woods said. “So, I think that was really big. Logan scoring a few minutes later was huge for us. We just realized we can score on this team. We just had to make sure we worked together and were tight defensively in the back and we got this.”
Woods helped Lew-Port start churning on the scoreboard, but it was Auer who was the catalyst for several key moments. Not only did Auer have two assists in the first half — giving her nine during the postseason, matching her total for the regular season — but she was the voice that Woods heard when she missed her first two shots.
“I tend to get down on myself easily,” Woods said. “But Sophie does a good job of saying, ‘You’re good, Sarah. You got this. Don’t get in your head.’ She makes sure I keep my head up, so I was just trying to stay focused for her and the rest of the team.”
Auer also scored both of Lew-Port’s goals in the second half to clinch the win. Advancing to states has been a goal for the program for several years, but it has been a relentless pursuit since the end of last season.
The Lancers were Class A-2 sectional champions in 2020, but COVID-19 caused NYSPHSAA to cancel state tournaments, leaving them without a chance to qualify for the Far West Regional. This year’s team features all but five players from that squad and now they will face The Wheatley School from Section VIII on Long Island at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Cortland High School.
“Our team this year isn’t much different than it was last year, so we knew we had the chance to do it,” Lew-Port co-captain Tessa Schuey said. “We worked on the same things, worked offensively and defensively and really put it all together to make this happen.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
