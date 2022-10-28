WEST SENECA — A year ago, Lewiston-Porter left the field in tears. On Friday, coach Rick Sweeney grabbed a box of plastic bags and told his players to grab a piece of the field as a memento of their accomplishment.
For nearly a full year the Lancers have been itching for another crack at East Aurora, a chance to avenge a 1-0 loss in the Section VI Class B-1 final. It was a game, at the time, Sweeney felt could have gone either way.
When the two unbeaten teams reconvened in the B-1 final at West Seneca East High School, it played out the same way. The action was back-and-forth and physical, a game in which one bounce could determine the outcome.
This time that bounce went Lew-Port’s favor. A ball played into the box by Eli Veltri ricocheted around until it fell to Athan Lee, who put the ball into the net for the game’s only goal in the 48th minute, delivering the Lancers a long awaited sectional title after bowing 1-0 in consecutive championship games.
The Lancers advance to face Lafayette in the overall Class B sectional final at 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Seneca East.
“Ever since the minute the game was over last year the returning guys wanted to get them back,” Lew-Port junior Drew Leardini said. “We knew we could have played a better game, so this was the main focus this year.”
Sweeney downplayed the notion of getting revenge on East Aurora — winners of eight sectional titles in 11 years — from last year’s championship game, but he sought motivation in the New York State Sportswriters Association polls released Sunday that placed the Blue Devils third, while Lew-Port ranked 15th.
“We felt our resume was as good, if not better, with the success of our league knocking off the ECIC teams,” Sweeney said. “We deserved to be higher than we were and we came in with a chip on our shoulder regarding that. I don’t know if that’s anything that carried the day or the game. You try to plant a little seed with your kids.”
In a game pitting the two highest scoring teams in Section VI, Sweeney anticipated another low-scoring struggle between the two stingiest defenses in the section. Both squads had given up six goals apiece coming into the game.
Leardini, who leads the section with 95 points, found himself swarmed by three defenders each time his foot touched the ball. In turn, the Lancers were just as quick to steal possession any time East Aurora (19-1) had any daylight.
Officials gave players leeway to slug it out and Lew-Port (19-0-1) appeared comfortable with the physicality of the game, improving to 4-0-1 in games decided by one goal or less, after going 3-6-1 in such games the previous two seasons.
“Offense gets a lot of the glory,” Lew-Port senior Dominic Massaro said. “Obviously you have to score to win, but our defense showed that defense is the real MVP.”
The style of play may not have been conducive for Leardini to break loose — he was held without a point for the first time this year — it played into the hands of goalkeeper Nathan Russell. The senior earned his 15th shutout of the season to move into second place in school history for a single season, but he hasn’t had to sweat too much in the process.
Russell made a pair of big saves in the first half and his aggressiveness didn’t change when Lew-Port took the lead. He beat opponents to balls in the box and was in the right position to make some saves look routine.
“I feel I really didn’t have a chance to show off what I can do in sectionals so far,” Russell said. “Now I feel I have a pretty good showcase after today.”
