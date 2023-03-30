Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Wheatfield wanted in on the action.
When Section VI launched its pilot season for flag football last spring, only two of the original 12 teams hailed from Niagara County — Niagara Falls and eventual sectional champion North Tonawanda.
Watching those two teams having fun in a brand new varsity sport left those like Lewiston-Porter High School sophomore Victoria Slye-Butz wanting to be part of the action too.
“I honestly thought it was like the coolest thing ever to see girls playing football,” said Slye-Butz, also a first-year member of the school’s girls varsity lacrosse program. “... I’ve gone to most of our football games (at Lew-Port) and I think it’s really cool to play, and I kind of just wanted to be part of it. But I didn’t really want to get hit, in a way.”
A desire to compete on the gridiron was not only heard from the student body in Youngstown but also in Sanborn on the campus of Niagara Wheatfield High School. And, after months of behind-the-scenes preparation, the Lancers and Falcons are two of the 15 new Section VI programs — a total that includes a newly-combined West Seneca team — to participate in the sport across three divisions in flag football this season.
As a result, 27 schools will now field a team in the sport with Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter competing in Division I and Division II, respectively.
For the last three weeks, the Lancers and the Falcons have held team practices, learning the play-book and how to gel with each other, as, for some, this is their first time playing a varsity sport entirely.
According to Niagara Wheatfield head coach John Coulter, flag football is growing in both Section VI and New York State because it’s a different varsity sport offered for the girls, adding he believes the sport could expand to form JV and modified programs within the next few years due to its growing popularity.
“A lot of girls had played a certain sport all their life and they started when they were very young,” said Coulter, who led the boys soccer program to its second sectional title in four years and a trip to the Far West Regionals this past November. “By the time they get to high school, it kind of becomes old hat and they get a taste of something different or the opportunity to try something different.”
Jon Hoover hopes to bring his wealth of coaching knowledge from his 17 years with Lew-Port football and nearly 21 years on the wrestling mat and that the girls have enjoyed learning about playing the sport and its basic fundamentals thus far and creating a play-book for all to understand. Further, Hoover said the girls have been emailing him different plays they would like to implement into the play-book.
“They’re a little more invested in it when they’re putting the plays together themselves,” Hoover said. “So, I thought that was really neat and exciting. I think as we get a little more in depth and (add) more plays, it’s going to just continue to happen.”
The Falcons bolster a 22-man lineup heavily consisting of juniors and seniors. Seven members come from a girls soccer team that finished as Class A runner-up this past November plus those from cheerleading, girls lacrosse, cross-country, wrestling and track and field. Coulter, who consulted with Erik O’Bryan and Niagara Wheatfield’s football staff for their playbook, said the progress the Falcons have made has been “very remarkable,” as all the players are working from the same starting line in this sport, which is not necessarily the case at the varsity level.
“Typically, when you coach a sport, especially at the varsity level, you’ll have a lot of old habits that need to be kind of re-taught and, for the majority of the girls, they don’t have those,” said Coulter, who has coached the Falcons program the last 22 years. “So, you just have to practice throwing and you make a couple of little mechanical changes — like the way a girl is releasing the ball or the way she’s bringing her arm back or moving her hips through when she throws — you immediately see the difference. It’s very unique at the varsity level to see that kind of rapid growth.”
Both multi-year lettermen from Falcons girls soccer, seniors Samantha Furan and Brooke Meissner will serve as team co-captains in what will be their final weeks as high school student-athletes.
“I can’t really speak for the whole team but I think we’re all pretty ecstatic,” Furan said. “Because it’s our first year, I want to go out and go with a bang. We’re all happy to be here.”
Meissner, who said she comes from a football family, added the skill-set from soccer and basketball will help her in this new sport.
“The agility that we do in soccer is very similar to the agility training that we do for football, and also on defense. Just being able to cover people that aren’t a part of the play yet is very important in soccer as well as football.”
The make-up of the Lancers is a strong contrast in terms of numbers (15) and grade level with 11 sophomores and four freshmen. Slye-Butz is also the lone dual-sport athlete on the team and hopes her experience of being part of a school team will help with building a bond.
A fan of the Buffalo Bills and citing her favorite players as Josh Allen, Dawson Knox and Stefon Diggs, Slye-Butz is excited to expand upon her leadership skills and bring what she has already learned from the lacrosse setting into the new environment.
“I think as a leader, I know that any girl can come up to me and ask me a question and I’ll be able to give them an answer and I won’t be afraid to help them,” Slye-Butz said.
“… Because since we are such a very young team, I think that being a role model for them and showing them that they can trust everyone, and especially they could trust me, that our team is probably going to be a little more like bonded together in a way.”
Niagara Wheatfield will start its inaugural season hosting Frontier at 10 AM on April 15 at Terry Harvey Stadium while Lew-Port will kick off its season at Williamsville East High School on April 21 at 7 PM.
The Section VI finals and cross-over championships are tentatively scheduled to be held on June 7 and June 12 at 7 PM at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
