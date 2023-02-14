Winning a league championship is still a major deal in high school sports.
In fact, as Lewiston-Porter boys basketball head coach Patrick Krawczyk said, Thursday’s Niagara Frontier League championship game between his Lancers (17-2) and Niagara Falls (16-2) is not a “tune-up” like some may think for next week’s Section VI postseason tournaments.
There will still be plenty at stake once the opening tip-off is underway in the newly-added NFL championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Island High School. Lew-Port and Kenmore West will play at 5 p.m. for the NFL girls championship.
Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry was in favor of returning to the current format, which was created because the NFL no longer plays a league-wide round-robin schedule. The experiment ended and they reverted to the double round-robin schedule but now it’s back.
Meanwhile Niagara Wheatfield’s Erik O’Bryan and Lockport’s Dave Gilson don’t approve of the return, although the latter says a positive is the chance to add more non-league games during the regular season.
“I think as a league, it’d be better to not divide your league, so to speak,” Gilson said. “I mean, let your champion play it out with both a home and away (game). But, I mean, we did it last year. and then this year, we reverted back to that round and a half. I think it kind of hurts us a little bit not playing that home and away.”
Krawczyk is on the fence about the idea, saying that it’s tough to be a small school playing another game against a large school like Niagara Falls, but it’s also a chance to see if the Lancers’ come-from-behind 56-52 victory against the Wolverines on Jan. 13 was a true indication of his team.
“I’d call it a great test (to) see if last time was a fluke or are we for real,” Krawczyk said, whose team is scoring a NFL best 69.9 points per game. “If we beat them again, then people gotta take us (seriously). We’re not just some little school that got lucky. People will have to watch out for us.”
That win against Niagara Falls sent Lew-Port into the stratosphere, marking the start of a nine-game winning streak since mid-January. Even more impressive, Lew-Port, who is currently at the top of the Class B-1 standings, won three games against Class AA teams (Niagara Falls, Lockport, Orchard Park) in a four-game span.
Krawczyk said the team is “excited” for Thursday’s re-match as their overall confidence received a big boost for the second half of the season.
“Now, they know that they can beat them,” Krawczyk said, whose Lancers finished 10-1 in NFL play overall and 6-0 against Frontier division opponents. “Before, I don’t know if they knew they could beat them. But now, we should have a lot of confidence and, you know, it’s going to be tough.”
Leading the Lancers offensively have been senior duo Jalen Duff and Bobby Beilein. As of Tuesday night, the duo have scored a combined 47.3 points per game. Plus, Duff (60) and Beilein (57) are currently first and second in made 3-point field goals among all Section VI players. Krawczyk has had high praise for his dynamic duo all season.
“Bobby can do everything,” Krawczyk said. “He’s one of our best rebounders. He can pass. He’s shooting great. It just opens up for the other guys because… they can’t just concentrate on Jalen. They got to know Bobby’s just as dangerous as Jalen is… (Jalen’s) hard to stop even though every team is out to stop him… He can score and you can’t teach that all the time. Everybody knows what Jalen can do and they have a hard time stopping it.”
For Bradberry, the loss against the Lancers forced the Wolverines to start speeding up the tempo of their game. Bradberry said the team, at times, plays “too slow” of a game that doesn’t fit their quickness and athleticism.
“We’ve really worked on getting out in transition more, running and getting the ball out fast and running off makes and misses rather than just off of misses,” Bradberry said. “And, I think, that game really forced us to look back at ourselves and say, ‘Listen, we have to play with a faster pace.’”
Consecutive losses against Lew-Port and a 86-82 overtime loss against Canisius on Jan. 16 were only a bump in the road for the Wolverines. Ranked tenth in New York in Class AA, the Wolverines enter Thursday on a five-game winning streak and holding three of those opponents to under 40 points or less.
Offensively, the Wolverines head into Thursday scoring 64.3 points per game and are led by the trio of senior James Robinson, junior Omarion Ralands and sophomore Nick Estell. After returning home to Niagara Falls after playing at Pensacola High School in Florida last winter, Robinson has slowly emerged into a top play-maker as the season has progressed, averaging double-figures in points (15.7) and rebounds (11.0) per game. Ralands is currently second on the team in scoring (11.8) while Estell has been a true floor general for the Wolverines with 10.8 points and 3.2 assists per game.
In their first encounter, Bradberry was pleased with how the Wolverines defended the Duff-Beilein duo, who he considered as “the best backcourt in Western New York.” The code he hopes Niagara Falls can break is Lewiston-Porter’s “really tough” zone-defense and find more ways to score.
“We’ve worked on that a lot and what I want to see is just us be more confident approaching the game offensively,” Bradberry said. “... Offensively, we just didn’t get enough (points). So, I think, for me, it’ll be huge to see if we progressed enough offensively to get over that hump.”
For the Lancers, rebounding is the main priority in Krawczyk’s game-plan, which he said is currently the team’s weakest area of their overall play.
“(Niagara Falls) can rebound well, so, we’re gonna do all we can to try to limit the rebounding and keep our turnovers down. When they turn you over, they can get those easy buckets. So, we got to try to do a little better job than we did last time on the boards and limit our turnovers. and then, hopefully, we can shoot pretty good.”
Falcons, Lions competing in crossover play Wednesday
While Niagara Falls and Lewiston-Porter will compete for the league championship Thursday, the remaining seven teams will compete in crossover play Wednesday evening.
Niagara Wheatfield, last year’s NFL champions, will host CSAT in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off while Lockport welcomes Grand Island for a 7 p.m. start.
The Falcons (13-6) enter Wednesday night on a two-game losing streak to both the Lions and the Wolverines last week, their longest stretch since dropping three straight from Feb. 18-25 of 2021 during the COVID-19 abbreviated season.
Star point guard Xander Fletcher hopes to be 100 percent healthy for Wednesday’s game against the Eagles. Currently the team leader in points per game (22.9), assists per game (4.3) and made 3-point field goals (47), Fletcher suffered a right ankle injury in the 64-61 loss at Lockport on Feb. 7 and did not play against Niagara Falls this past Saturday, the first game he has missed in his senior campaign. O’Bryan said this is the same right ankle which Fletcher fractured late in the season last year as the team made its quest towards winning the Section VI Class A-1 championship.
“We didn’t want him to tweak it or hurt it more for the short run here,” O’Bryan said, adding Fletcher was only “70 percent” healthy to play Niagara Falls.
Surrounding Fletcher are a solid core of play-makers, both around the arc and inside the paint. On the wing is fellow senior Ty Kwitchoff, who returned from an elbow injury in January has already drilled 30 3-pointers and is third on the team in scoring (11.2) in only a 12-game span. Inside the paint are juniors Shawn Watson and Luke Walck. O’Bryan described Walck as a “double-double machine” as he has posted seven double-doubles on the season and in four of Niagara Wheatfield’s last five games. Watson, meanwhile, has continued to be a threat on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.8 points per game and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game.
Continuing to find ways to put the ball into the basket, O’Bryan said, will be paramount Wednesday night and into sectionals.
“We’ve been scoring consistently throughout the year, but we do have those times where we go through a rut for a minute or two or two-and-a-half, three minutes,” O’Bryan said, whose team secured a 54-44 victory in their lone meeting with CSAT back on Jan. 20. “Unfortunately, that could get you beat in the playoffs, so, I would like to see us continue to improve on that. Other than that, we know what’s ahead of us. We know we have the target on our back.”
Lockport (12-7) has found success in the second half of the season as they have won nine of their last 12 contests, including a 70-56 victory at North Tonawanda last Friday. Head coach Dave Gilson is overseeing a veteran group this winter as nine seniors are on the roster.
“I think we just try to play really up tempo,” Gilson said of the team’s play style. “We let our defense carry our offense and then we’ve done a much better job with putting more pressure on the basketball — getting turnovers and getting out in transition. From any given night, you don’t know who your leading scorer is going to be, which is great.”
Leading the way is point guard J’lyn Darrell, who is tied with teammate Kyree Jones in points per game (10.9) and assists per game (3.7).
“He excels at being that point guard distributing the ball,” Gilson said.
Rounding out the starting line-up for Lockport are fellow seniors Karmyne Jones, Jason Green (10.8 points per game) and 6-foot-10 center Dray Akin, who Gilson described as a “good rim stopper.”
Lockport defeated Grand Island in the lone head-to-head matchup, 76-49, on Jan. 20.
“They give you everything they got,” Gilson said. “We’re just talking (to our players), don’t overlook them.”
