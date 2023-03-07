BUFFALO — A back-and-forth game is like a sword fight. One goes home victorious, the other has to endure the pain.
And for Lewiston-Porter, the way its season ended will cause hearts to ache and mouths to feel bitter for some time.
With less than 15 seconds remaining in overtime, Fredonia junior guard Davion White moved into the heart of the Lew-Port defense and converted a right-side lay-up, lifting the Hillbillies to a 64-63 overtime victory over the Lancers in the Section VI Class B championship game Tuesday at Buffalo State University.
Lew-Port, which won its second Class B-1 title since 2019 following a 91-66 victory over Cheektowaga on Saturday, moved up the floor in hopes of countering with their own scoring play to try to extend the game but couldn’t convert a shot in the far corner as time expired.
“We had our chances at the end,” Lew-Port head coach Patrick Krawczyk said after the game. “I thought we fought hard. It was a good fought game. It just wasn’t our day. The ball didn’t go our way at the end.”
White’s winning score came after the Lancers, who were the top seed in the Class B-1 bracket, held onto a 63-62 lead after senior Jalen Duff (game-high 33 points) scored off an inbound play with 2:20 remaining in the extra period. The Lancers then had an opportunity to extend their one-point lead with 25.5 seconds left but senior Bobby Beilein (14 points) missed a one-and-one free throw attempt, which helped the Hillbillies wind down some time before White’s basket at the other end of the floor.
After the game, Krawczyk said Fredonia, the No. 10 seed in Class B-2, was able to secure the victory because they exposed what had been the green-and-white’s kryptonite all season — rebounding — due to a height and size advantage.
“They got a lot of second-chance (opportunities) with rebounding and put-backs and down low,” Krawczyk said. “That’s our weakness and they took advantage of it.”
Along with that 3-point attempt as time expired, the Lancers had a few more scoring chances in the second half and in the overtime frame, both inside and beyond the arc, to cement a formidable lead like they had all season.
Duff added after the game that while he and his teammates did have opportunities to score, late-game execution became the deciding factor in why their season ended.
“We got good looks,” Duff said, whose put-back attempt to win the game in the final seconds of regulation came up just short. “I had a good look. Vinny (Carlo) had a good look going (for) the game-winner (in overtime). It all comes down to making shots. We can rebound a little better at the end but it just comes down to making shots.”
The turning point of the game, in Krawczyk’s view, came during the early stages of the contest. After baskets from Beilein, Duff and fellow senior Vinny Carlo (4 points) helped the Lancers build a 6-0 lead within the first two minutes of play, the Lancers couldn’t score again for nearly five minutes while also holding Fredonia scoreless. A pair of free-throws from White with 1:44 left in the frame got the Hillbillies on the scoreboard and he later scored along the baseline with 25 seconds left to cut Lew-Port’s lead to 10-6 at the end of the frame.
“We could have got up in double-digits easily if we would have scored,” Krawczyk said of that early scoring drought. “But, they played good (defense) and our shots weren’t falling. We’re a jump-shooting team, so, when the shot’s not going in, it’s tough to score.”
Back-to-back baskets from Duff with just over two minutes left in the first half gave Lew-Port a 26-19 lead before Fredonia rode a five-point swing from senior Ethan Fry (15 points), who knocked down a 3-pointer and a basket on consecutive possessions in the final minute of play to cut Lew-Port’s lead to a one-score game (26-24).
A 3-pointer from Mike Hahn (15 points) and a basket from Jay Hawk (14 points) in the opening minute of the third quarter helped Fredonia take a 29-26 lead and an overall 10-0 run before Beilein’s jumper got the Lancers back on the board. Fry kept coming for Fredonia as he converted an old-fashioned four-point play to give the visitors a 36-31 lead with 5:26 to play before the Lancers responded with a 6-0 run of their own in roughly a minute’s span to regain the lead (37-36).
Over the last 4:30 of the frame, Lew-Port and Fredonia had five more lead changes and four ties, including an electric sequence from three-point land by White and then Beilein in the last 25 seconds — Beilein’s make tying the score at 47-47.
Lew-Port then had a 53-50 lead with 6:25 to play after Duff’s jumper before Fredonia stepped out with an 8-1 run to take a 58-54 lead over three minutes of play, including a monstrous put-back and-1 play from Hawk. Three more baskets from Duff — including one to counter with Hawk for the 60-60 score with 1:25 to go in regulation — erased the Fredonia deficit.
“It was a great run,” Duff said after the game. “I love playing with my teammates. … We didn’t make it the way we wanted to make it, but, I mean, we still made it pretty far. But, you know, it hurts.”
For the Lancers, who finished 20-4 on the season, the team gave each other and the Youngstown community a season they’ll never forget.
“We’re sad right now, we’re angry, we’re mad, and in a few days, we’ll get over it,” Krawczyk said, who also thanked the “Green Machine” for its support all season. “When it comes down to it, it’s only a basketball game. We want to win. We want to go far, but, in the end, it’s just a basketball game.”
Drew Leardini scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter in the loss for Lew-Port.
Fredonia, who now improves to 19-7 on the season, will face Newark in the Class B Far West Regionals Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Gates-Chili High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.