YOUNGSTOWN — Since first appearing on the Western New York basketball scene as an underclassman, Jalen Duff has been a player to always produce for his team in one fashion or another. One night, it could be through his shooting, both inside the paint and from beyond the arc. Another night, it could be his ball-handling skills or his vision to find his teammates to drill open shots. Simply put, he’s been a game-changer throughout his letterman career with the Lewiston-Porter Lancers and last season with the Nichols Vikings, enhancing those around him.
And when the top-ranked and unbeaten Niagara Falls came to town Friday night to face the Lancers, who were coming off an 80-67 loss to Niagara Wheatfield this past Tuesday, Duff delivered in heroic fashion. Trailing 50-49 with just over two minutes left in regulation, Duff drilled his third and final 3-pointer of the night to give the Lancers a 52-50 lead. A couple plays on the defensive end of the floor later, Lewiston-Porter (9-2) walked away with a 56-52 victory in Niagara Frontier League play, handing the Wolverines their first loss of the season (11-1.)
Duff was ecstatic after helping the Lancers deliver one of their biggest wins in recent program history, now alongside those like when, as an eighth-grader, he helped the program win the Section VI Class A-2 title in the 2018-19 campaign, ending a 41-year drought.
“It feels good,” said Duff, who finished with a team-high 20 points in the win against the Wolverines. “This was the biggest hype of the week. 11-0, they haven’t lost. We were supposed to get blown out but we (saw) what happened.”
Even before his eventual go-ahead 3-pointer to spark the Lancers’ 7-3 run down the stretch, Duff also had another big-time shot in the second quarter. After the Wolverines built a 29-26 lead in the final minute of play, Duff connected on a buzzer-beating trey to trim the Lancers’ deficit to three points (29-26). The Wolverines then extended their lead to 40-31 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter before Duff and the Lancers fought back. Back-to-back three-pointers from teammate Bobby Beilein (15 points total) had Lew-Port only trailing 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter. Niagara Falls
Seeing Duff wear the green-and-white colors again after his one-year stay at Nichols where he averaged 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game while managing an ankle injury has fired up the Lew-Port fan base and his energy has spread amongst his teammates.
“We all didn’t like to see him leave but we’re just glad he’s back,” said Lancers head coach Patrick Krawczyk, who added Duff can do “everything” while on the court. “He’s one of the best guards in Western New York and teams have to focus on him so it opens it up for other guys… It’s definitely exciting to have him back.”
“It feels good to be back at home,” added Duff, who is now tied with Beilein for the team-lead in made 3-pointers (29). “Nichols was a good school… but I just wanted to come back home. We’re the underdogs every game because we’re small and that stuff but if we just work together, we’re good.”
Along with teamwork, Duff said the big change Friday against the Wolverines came in how the team finished in the third quarter, which kept their confidence up heading into the intense fourth quarter. The trust amongst each other, Duff said, will only increase after Friday’s game, heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“I think it just really brings us together because they’re supposed to be the best team in the area and if we can beat the best team in the area, we should be good during the rest of the season… Just ready to keep going.”
In the loss, Niagara Falls was led by the duo of Davon Wade (20 points) and James Robinson (12 points.)
Lew-Port continues its season Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lockport while Niagara Falls will face Canisius Monday in non-league play 5 p.m. on the campus of Hilbert College.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
