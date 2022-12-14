Dick Lindamer didn’t hesitate when asked if Lewiston-Porter could make another deep postseason run this year.
Any time a team has a first-team all-state player like Sophie Auer, it’s not out of the question. But the defending Section VI Class B champions are replacing three starters, including Niagara Frontier League co-player of the year Tessa Schuey.
And yet Lindamer hasn’t wavered.
Lew-Port may not be the end-to-end offensive juggernaut it was last year and it may not obliterate teams by nearly 30 points per game like last year, but the Lancers firmly believe they can make another run to the state quarterfinal — or further.
With Auer and the emergence of players cultivated through summer leagues and junior varsity basketball, Lew-Port, which is off to a 3-1 start, is primed once again to be a contender in the NFL and Class B.
“It’s not the same team,” Lindamer said. “It might be done a different way, but we’re going to do whatever it takes. This team will find its own identity. We’ve talked about focusing a little bit more on the defensive end to help us create more offense. Optimistically, I think we can every bit as much success as we had last year.”
The biggest weakness for the Lancers remains size. There are no 6-footers on the roster, just as there weren’t a year ago. It caught up with them, as Waterloo’s Giavanna White-Principio used her 6-foot-1 frame to carve out space in the Far West Regional loss.
It showed again in the season opener, as 6-2 University at Buffalo commit Brianna Barr-Buday had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in Nichols’ 46-34 win, which Auer called a wake-up call for the team.
Although Lew-Port doesn’t have any skyscrapers, it is able to toss out five girls who are at least 5-8. But the best post defense is not allowing the ball to get into the paint. The Lancers can cause havoc with ball pressure, which not only generates turnovers, but points and Lew-Port is averaging 19.3 steals per game through four contests.
“That’s non-negotiable for us — we’re going to be hard on the ball,” Lindamer said. “The girls know that. We work on their on-ball defense and our on-ball defense is probably our best post defense. We’re going to make it challenging, we’re going to make those bigs run the floor, we’re going to keep the other teams scrambling and not get into their sets as much as possible.”
Like its size problem, the Lancers aren’t relying on one player to replace Schuey as the primary ball-handler and quarterback of the offense. Five players have at least five assists this season, making it difficult for defenses to follow the free-flowing offense.
It also allows Auer to not worry about scoring 25 points per night because teammates like Aliza Whitehead, Cardinal O’Hara transfer Emily Mountain and sophomore Gianna Casale are creating opportunities.
Auer is averaging 19.7 points per game this season, but she is also focusing on other areas of the game, posting eight rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.3 assists per night.
“It takes much pressure off me knowing I have four more people on the floor who can score,” said Auer, who signed to play with Daemen next year. “I’m not really worried about points, I’m just worried about feeding people at the right times so we can find shooters on the court and get shots that we need.”
Whitehead is proving to be the biggest aid to Auer’s workload and filling in the scoring void left by Schuey. The team’s third leading scorer a season ago, Whitehead’s stat line mirrors Auer’s early on.
The 5-9 junior has more than doubled her scoring average from 8.4 points to 17.7, bumped her rebounds from 6 to 7.7 and has made three steals per game. Whitehead even notched her first 20-point game, scoring 29 in an 80-19 win over Grand Island.
Knowing more responsibility was coming this year, Whitehead took last year’s experiences and combined them with significant summer basketball play to take her game to the next level.
“It’s definitely really nice,” Whitehead said. “I knew I could do it. I had older girls (ahead of me) who were showing out last year and this year I’m ready.”
