Dave Clawson gets paid handsomely to win football games, but he has Wake Forest on the rise thanks to impeccable organizational skills.
The Youngstown native doesn’t spend his time devising dynamic offensive schemes or stifling defensive coverages. That’s left to his assistants. Clawson’s job as a major college football coach is to make sure everything in the program is humming.
While coaches are allotted 20 hours of contact with players per week by the NCAA, Clawson often works 80 to 90 hours to ensure all of the game plans are in order, all the minute details have been considered and handling any other problems that may arise.
Being a coach has become a seven-day, year-round job, and when the season kicks off against VMI at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Lewiston-Porter graduate will begin his ninth year at Wake Forest aiming to build off an appearance in the ACC championship game and six consecutive bowl appearances.
“Productivity within the time is most important,” Clawson said. “You don’t want guys to be there just for the sake of being there. You want to stay fresh, because if you get tired as a coach, you’re not as effective. … Working later and working more isn’t always productive if your staff is exhausted.”
Most of Clawson’s days are spent balancing with the grace of a trapeze act. He has to be involved in all of the smallest details, but he also cannot interfere in the coaching of his assistants.
He sits in every special teams meeting while splitting offense and defense and trying to get to at least one meeting for every position group over the course of a month. And the majority of his work time during the week is spent gazing at a screen rather than standing on the practice field.
Even when players are given a reprieve from practice on Tuesdays during the season, coaches spend more than 15 hours watching film in order to develop a plan for the upcoming opponent.
When Clawson, who is 141-127 in 22 seasons at a Division I head coach, studies an opponent, he is not only looking at the players, head coaches and coordinators, but searching for small details that may be seen during the game. Film is broken down into tendencies on what plays and personnel are used on each down and distance.
There is a daily dilemma on how much time to spend on formations and plays that might arise because it decreases time spent on guaranteed scenarios. At the same time, lack of preparation for one play, one formation or one blitz could be the difference in winning or losing.
“The art of game planning is time on task,” Clawson said. “What are they good at? What’s their fastball? You’ve got to devote time to that, but if you over-devote time, you’re not ready for their change-ups and curveball. … A lot of the art is trying to guess how they’re actually going to attack you.”
The high-wire act also slips into how much information and how much work can be thrown at players during the course of a season. Most of the offensive and defensive playbooks are installed prior to the first game.
A coverage, a block at the point of attack or a blitz can be tweaked based on an opponent, but new information is rarely introduced during the season. Even though a playbook may be massive, most of it is composed of a lot of the same plays, just run out of different formations, different pre-snap motion or other slight modifications based on the alignment of the opponent.
Most of the spring and summer are spent studying opponents while devoting time to telling players where to go. In-season practices are about working on what to do when they get there.
Fall training camp practices are used to install the offensive and defensive playbooks, so if a certain play or formation is needed in the middle of the season, it’s not foreign to the players.
Clawson wants his teams to be “multiple enough that you’re difficult to prepare for, but simple enough that you’re able to execute.” He wants to be complicated just enough to have answers when opponents adjust to strengths and weaknesses.
“You’re trying to break a tendency,” Clawson said. “If your receiver only has a maximum split when he runs a dig route, you might want to throw in a curl. Not only do you study your opponent to get their tendencies, the good coaches scout themselves and they know what your own tendencies are.”
By finding the right balance during practice, Clawson rarely has to interject on his assistants during a game. Clawson called offensive plays and coached quarterbacks as a head coach at Richmond and Fordham, but found when he got to Bowling Green there were more responsibilities for a head coach at each level and there were more resources to hire quality coordinators.
Clawson may tell them to be aggressive or conservative depending on the area of the game or field, but he does not often interfere with precise plays, personnel or formations.
“(Our offensive coordinator) knows our offense and the opponent’s defense much better than I do,” Clawson said. “For me to all of a sudden jump in on game day and make all kinds of decisions that he’s better qualified than I am is not going to help our team win. My job is to manage the game.”
Dave Clawson's in-season schedule
|Day
|Activity
|Sunday
|Coaching staff watches film from the previous week’s game. Begin preparation for the next opponent. Players come in to watch film, not focusing on winning or losing, but techniques and assignments. Quick practice to make corrections and introduce the next opponent.
|Monday
|Players day off. Coaches put together the game plan for the next game. Creating a basic game plan and starting to make a plan for various scenarios that may arise. Clawson leaves home around 5:30 a.m. and returns at 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday
|The next opponent is officially introduced to the team through scouting reports and a morning practice, which is followed by film review. Coaches dig into situational planning like third downs, red zone and goal line. Clawson leaves home around 5:30 a.m. and returns at 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday
|Practice focuses on the situational planning devised the previous day, followed by more film review of practice. Players come back to watch film. Clawson leaves home around 5:30 a.m. and returns around 8 p.m. after weekly radio show.
|Thursday
|Dress rehearsal. Coaches spend practice reviewing the game plan, situational plans and special teams. This is the shortest day of the week and allows coaches to have dinner with families. Clawson leaves home at 5:30 a.m. and returns home around 6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|Walk-through, review and film study. Positional meetings and a team dinner. Clawson leaves home at 8 a.m. and is home by 8 p.m.
|Saturday
|Game. Coaches prefer early kickoff to limit nerves and provide more time with family on Saturday night if it is a home game.
