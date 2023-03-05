BUFFALO — Seasons usually have a finite ending.
But, in the eyes of those like Lewiston-Porter coach Dick Lindamer, the ending is not a period but rather a semicolon, as if there is more yet to come.
For now, the Lancers will have plenty of time to reflect on how its next quest will begin following their 44-30 loss against Depew in the Section VI Class B-1 championship Sunday at Buffalo State University.
The defeat denied Lew-Port the opportunity to win consecutive Class B titles, one of many milestones accomplished last season, which included beating the Wildcats on a late basket in the B-1 final.
Tied at 16-16 in what was a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Class B-1 title game, Lindamer said he was proud of what the girls achieved this winter, despite the tough finish.
“I’m super proud of them,” Lindamer said. “There were a lot of doubters. We had lost some really good players last year and we had to put some of our old players in different roles and these girls stepped up… We’re 16 minutes away from being the sectional champion. So, we’ve got a lot to be proud of and a lot to look forward to.”
After having slow starts in other contests this season, it looked as if the Lancers exchanged their green-and-white colors for orange to symbolize fire, considering how efficient they were scoring-wise over the first 5 minutes, 30 seconds of play. Three-point contributions from both Elina Kunik and Alyssa Auer and inside shots from Emily Mountain and Aliza Whitehead helped the Lancers build a 10-1 lead.
But, after calling a timeout, the momentum swung in Depew’s favor over the last 1:45 as an 8-0 swing which included an old-fashioned three-point play from junior Mia Vannelli (20 points) and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior Kaylee Krysztof (16 points) cut Lew-Port’s lead to just a point, 11-10, heading into the second quarter.
After the teams exchanged the lead once, the Lancers then had a three-point lead, 14-11, as Whitehead scored inside again, with 5:15 left in the first half. Outside of a pair of free-throws from sophomore forward Casey Fetzner, the Lancers could not score while the Wildcats countered with five free-throws to end the first half tied at 16.
Lew-Port (18-5) did have one last scoring opportunity before halftime but the Lancers were called for a traveling violation as the clock expired but the score remained 16-16.
Even the players could sense what was still up for grabs going into halftime.
“Both of our defenses going into the second half (were) so good,” Auer said, who finished with a team-high nine points in her final game as a Lancer. “It was 16-16. That’s the lowest scoring basketball game you’re gonna see in the sectional final. … We couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket and they could.”
Auer’s first basket of the game came at the 3:30 mark of the third quarter (23-21 Depew) after she was held scoreless in the first half. The score was much needed for Lew-Port as it ended a nearly four-minute scoring drought, which the Wildcats took a 23-19 lead in that span. Vannelli was still money for Depew as her put-back basket with under 30 seconds remaining gave the visitors a 25-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The floodgate burst open completely at the start of the final frame as a basket from Vannelli and another Krystzof 3-pointer expanded Depew’s lead to nine points (30-21.) Quick baskets from Whitehead and Auer cut Depew’s lead to five points, 30-25, with 5:30 left to play.
But the Wildcats were too much to handle down the stretch, as they led by a dozen on two separate occasions — with Krystzof’s fourth and final 3-pointer of the night converted with 1:12 remaining.
“We know that they get a lot of points from their big two (Krysztof and Vannelli),” Lindamer said. “Keeping that number to a manageable number is what we wanted to do. We weren’t going to sell out on them. Because the other girls, if you do, they can hurt you. So overall, we held them to 44 points. That’s a pretty good defensive night.”
“It’s not the way we wanted it to end, but, it was a great run,” Auer said, who leaves as the program’s new all-time scoring leader with 1,491 points. “It was so much fun playing with all these girls and just getting the chance to practice with them every day. And, I know that they’re gonna come back next year and do it all again too.”
Auer was not able to practice in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, but, the intensity was still there as she watched from the sidelines.
“You could just see that throughout practice, the energy was high. The mood in the gym was just like we’re going to the finals again, and, as soon as we stepped in here today, we knew what we needed to do. and unfortunately, we didn’t accomplish that. But I’m still really proud of this team.”
It was a tough ending but Lindamer still showed confidence in his team, now and moving forward.
“At the end of the day, we did not knock down enough shots in our half court game,” Lindamer said. “But I think we showed that we can definitely play with that team. and that’s what I told the girls. ‘You didn’t win tonight. But I think you’re as good as that team in the other locker room.’ And, hats off to Depew. They’re a great team. Good win for them.”
With the victory, Depew (22-2) will now face Southwestern in the Class B crossover game Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Buffalo State University.
