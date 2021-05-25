LEWISTON — Two years ago, Lewiston-Porter girls lacrosse was celebrating its first win as a 3-14 squad. Now the Lady Lancers may be the cream of the crop.
"This year, for us to win seven games now it's a huge thing for us. ... It's a great way to put our name on the map: Lew-Port lacrosse. We're known for soccer here, not lacrosse," said Kayla Persinger after guiding the Lady Lancers to a 7-0 mark in Conference 4 play with Tuesday's 13-10 win over Kenmore. "It's great to change up the sport (success). It's different, I like it."
It was a neck-and-neck game early with the first-year Devil Dogs (3-2 Conference 4), as Sophie Massaro and Makayla Farnham knotted the game at two apiece in the first half. But Kenmore seemed poised to put Lew-Port on upset alert once Emiliana Cassillo, Carissa Buyea and Isabelle Bourgeault netted scores to make it a 5-2 game.
But the Lady Lancers battled tremendously there on. Persinger would get on the board at the 12:57 mark in the first half before Massaro got back in the scoring column. It seemed as though an opportunity was missed by L-P once a penalty shot make by Massaro was waved off, but Farnham saved the day again, scoring her second goal of the half to tie it at five.
Less than two minutes later, the Lady Lancers retook the lead at 6-5 with a score from Hannah Hohle. But Kenmore responded quickly, as Cassillo nabbed her third and final goal of the half. After goals from Persinger and the Devil Dogs' Buyea, the squads were locked at 7 at the half.
The second half was the Lancers to lose nearly from the tip once Massaro's third goal of the game came 42 seconds into the action. There was no let up from there either, as Hohle's second goal made it 9-7 at the 22:10 mark.
Then Persinger extended on her stellar 2021 season with back-to-back dazzling goals. The first came on a hesitation move where she spun and deked four defenders; the next came after another spin move through the D, pushing L-P to a 11-7 lead and reach four goals in the game.
Then Charlotte Boal tapped the net after Kenmore was shut out for the first 19 minutes of the half. It seemed as though Persinger was primed to seal the win, though, after finding Hohle on an assist, but that was waved off. That turned out to be a four-point swing, as Bourgeault got back into action with a score, cutting the margin to 11-9.
Lew-Port would nip any comeback efforts from there, once Massaro cashed her fourth goal of the game. Although Bourgeault notched her third score of the after that, Lucia Sanchez's goal with 37 seconds to go was the capper.
Noting how the Lancers hadn't won any games prior to Tuesday by anything less than nine goals, Massaro said it was great to have a comeback affair. Having just beaten Kenmore 10-0 on Saturday, the standout sophomore discussed how things were a bit different this time around.
"We definitely came in here knowing that we won, but we didn't really think we could definitely win again, because we knew they had some strong players," said Massaro, who's up to 23 goals and 35 points overall this season.
Persinger recalls joining the varsity two years ago with a squad that had literally never won a game. Being the doormat program was something that didn't sit right with her and the girls, so she says that pushed them to wanting more. And alongside Massaro, that change has come.
As of Tuesday, Persinger and Massaro are the only two teammates in Section VI to account for 35 or more points thus far, with the former's 40 points (25 goals, 15 assists) placing second in Western New York. But with a lineup that has Hohle, Sanchez and Farnham, L-P is one of the deepest squads around with five double-digit point producers.
"I know my first year I never had the chance to learn the game before being put on the field. (Head coach Bill) Schmidtke put me on the field, he's like 'go play,'" Persinger said.
"'Learn the rules mid-play.' I didn't know one thing. I got yellow cards, I got thrown out of games. For these girls that are coming up, it's so nice for us to be able to teach them the game and learn where they're coming from and really help them. A huge improvement from when we played indoor lacrosse with them to now and now they feel comfortable running the ball up the field. They're not just staying back because, 'Oh, I don't know what to do.'"
Massaro added that this season is an homage to the 2020 team that never was due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Last year we were thinking that we were gonna be pretty good too, so we're really doing it for the people that graduated last year that didn't get the chance to play," she said. "We were probably gonna be just as good, so we're doing it for them too."
Schmidtke did think his Lady Lancers had some "fumbly wumbly" play, but he was glad to see them fight through adversity for the first time all year. Despite this being his second reclamation project after lifting the Niagara Falls program to new heights, the Lew-Port head man wanted to thank his helping hands, like his former players turned assistant coaches Dominique Butera and Maddi Chille.
"From the AD, Brad Halgash, he's had a lot of support for us. Big support from the parents, who let these kids get involved in the offseason and trekking all the way up to Elma for offseason training in the winter," Schmidtke said.
" ... And so that's been very helpful and I think we've inspired the girls to be lax kids, get lacrosse. They're athletes but now they're lacrosse athletes, and it's showing up; that's making a difference. We're not there yet, but we've come so far, which is really rewarding to their hard work and their diligence. And now we've got to learn to conquer our most dangerous opponent, and that's ourselves. We have to do all the little nuances correctly.
"There's coaching that tells you all that, but under fire, you've gotta do exactly what is the right method at that time. And if you don't, then it could go ugly for you."
Lew-Port looks to get to 8-0 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Newfane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.