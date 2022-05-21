YOUNGSTOWN — Kayla Persinger’s face contorts from happiness to disdain when she thinks about the end of the last lacrosse season.
Lewiston-Porter went 10-0 in Conference 4, but COVID-19 precautions eliminated pre-quarterfinal games and it didn’t have enough power points to qualify for sectionals. So the Lancers stewed for a year, but they got better in the process.
Despite returning all but three players from last season, head coach Bill Schmidtke thinks the current team would wallop last year’s squad. And when asked how they could eventually prove their talent against the top-tier teams, the answer was simple: just keep winning.
Lew-Port won Conference 3 with an 11-1 record this season and will get to move up a conference next year as a reward. It also got an opportunity to avenge an 18-17 loss to North Tonawanda in regular season finale that took sectionals off the table last year.
The Lancers rallied in the second half to beat the Lumberjacks 13-12 in the Section VI Class C pre-quarterfinals — the program’s first sectional win after losing the previous four a combined 67-4 — Friday and now they can continue to prove their worth on the scoreboard.
“When we lost that crossover game against NT, it was heartbreaking,” Persinger said. “... Me and Lucia (Sanchez), going from junior to senior year, realized we needed to work harder over the summer and we needed to do things on our own because we were moving up a conference. That NT game left a burning sensation in my stomach and this is our time to rewrite history.”
Since COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, Lew-Port has returned a completely different team. The Lancers went winless from 2015 to 2018 and went 3-15 in 2019. Now they are back-to-back conference champions.
Sophie Massaro’s improvement has mirrored the team’s rise. She scored one goal in her first ever lacrosse season as an eighth-grader in 2019, but it was enough to fall in love with the sport and dump her energy into improving.
Last season her numbers skyrocketed, notching 55 goals and 25 assists. Now she is a feared scorer. She entered Friday’s game tied for second in Section VI with 70 goals and added four goals and an assist to bring her totals to 87 points on the season.
“We came back and we realized that if we keep improving, other girls can improve as well as I did, as well as Lucia did, as well as Kayla did,” Massaro said. “They realized we can pick it up. We’re all athletes, so they pushed themselves.
"We’re not just athletes, we’re lacrosse players.”
As gifted a scorer as Massaro is, she does not have to do all of it for Lew-Port. Persinger’s numbers have dropped after scoring 52 goals and leading the team with 82 points last year, but only because there are more players to feed.
Persinger has still recorded 46 goals and 23 assists, while Sanchez has 39 goals and 14 helpers. Sophomore Ayva Teal jumped from five goals to 22 this season as the Lancers have been limited to fewer than 10 goals once in 16 games.
Schmidtke says his team is never out of a game, but not just because they average 13.3 goals per game. Not only did Lew-Port play without subs on Friday, but Logan Monteleone started in goal after Chloe Demita was sidelined with an injury. Her prior experience was three hours of practice time, but she made 13 saves, including one in the waning seconds on North Tonawanda star Erza Sopi, preserving the win and the team’s fourth one-goal game in five outings.
“This (win over NT) should not have happened,” Schmidtke said. “The logical person in me said, ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ We could have just caved in, but we got saves and we got touches and we got shots. … We’re never out of it. We’re never truly out of it.”
Seventh-seeded Lew-Port will travel to No. 2 Williamsville East at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
