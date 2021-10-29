Lew-Port girls, Grand Island boys look for repeat sectional titles

If No. 1 City Honors wants to keep Lewiston-Porter from its second consecutive sectional championship, it will likely need more than one goal in the Class B-1 finals at 2:30 p.m. today at Williamsville North High School.
The third-seeded Lancers have not allowed more than a goal in their last five games and they have enough team speed to lock up an opponent’s top player. Lew-Port (13-1-1) has faced three of Section VI’s top-six scorers -- East Aurora’s Anna Bean, Grand Island’s Avery Mondoux and North Tonawanda’s Kylie Miranto -- and held them to a total of three goals in five games.
City Honors is led by Uma Bhattacharjee, who is ninth in Section VI with 57 points and is tied for seventh with 25 goals. Anna Scinta also has nine goals, but City Honors is 1-3-1 when Bhattacharjee does not score a goal.
Lew-Port’s dynamic tandem of Sarah Woods (25 goals, 26 assists) and Sophie Auer (29 goals, 11 assists) combined for six points in the 3-1 semifinal win over East Aurora, but Jordan Niccola is also capable of creating scoring chances, with five goals and 14 assists this season.
The Lancers won the Class A-2 sectional championship in 2020.
Class A-1: No. 5 North Tonawanda (13-5) vs. No. 2 Grand Island (15-1-2), 10 a.m., at Will North
North Tonawanda hopes the third time's the charm when it faces Grand Island for the Class A-1 sectional championship. The Vikings won both of the regular season matchups, including a 3-1 overtime win on Oct. 4.
For the Lady Jacks to keep pace, they will need to avoid an early barrage from Grand Island, which has outscored opponents 42-6 in the first half this season. Despite scoring seven of its five goals after halftime in sectional play, North Tonawanda does not want to fall behind to the Vikings.
Grand Island must hold Kylie Miranto in check, as the senior has 27 goals and 15 assists this season. The biggest factor may be junior Emily Zander, who is second on the team with 13 goals and seven assists, but did not record a point in either of the two meetings this season for the Lady Jacks.
Class C: No. 4 Wilson (10-6-1) vs. No. 2 Frewsburg (16-2), 1 p.m., at Dunkirk
Few teams in Section VI are hotter than Wilson, which has rattled off seven wins in a row after starting October with a 3-6-1 record.
The Lakewomen scored three goals in the final eight minutes to beat top-seeded Holland/West Valley in the semifinals to advance to their third consecutive sectional championship game. But the previous two were in Class B and they have not won it all since going all the way to the state finals in 2015.
Frewsburg is the defending Class C sectional champions and has not lost since dropping its first two games of the year to Grand Island and Clarence. In the process, it has allowed one goal in the last 16 games. The Bears have eight players with at least seven goals, including three double-digit goal scorers, led by Alexandra Hultberg’s 18 goals and 13 assists.
Wilson relies heavily on Leia Cloy, who has 16 goals and 11 assists. After totaling one goal in a four-game losing streak, the sophomore responded with nine goals and three assists during the ensuing seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Madelaine Schultz has 10 goals and six assists and sophomore Rian Faery has six goals and six assists this season.
Class B-2: No. 3 Roy-Hart (13-1-1) vs. No. 1 Fredonia (16-0-2), 4:30 p.m, at Will North
Royalton-Hartland finally broke through to a girls soccer sectional championship game. It was a feat never accomplished by the program before a 1-0 win over Southwestern on Tuesday.
Now it has to finish the job and unbeaten Fredonia stands in the way of a Section VI Class B-2 championship.
In order to knock off No. 1 Fredonia, the third-seeded Rams will need to manage pregame jitters a tad better than the semifinal game and have a quick start. They were shut out in the first half Tuesday for just the third time this season and whichever team scores first may have a significant advantage.
The Hillbillies fell behind 1-0 to Akron in the semifinals, only to score three goals in the second half. They have proven to be a second-half team, scoring 30 goals after halftime, compared to 19 in the first half.
No team has been able to keep Kara Choate off the scoreboard this season for Roy-Hart, as she has tallied a goal in every game and has 38 total for the season. She will need to have another big game for the Rams to win.
Boys championship games
Class A-1: No. 2 Williamsville South (16-2) vs. No. 1 Grand Island (15-2-1), 5 p.m., in Kenmore
One school is going to repeat as a sectional champion. Williamsville South won Class A-2 in 2019 and 2020, while Grand Island shared Class A-1 with Williamsville East last season.
The Vikings would have preferred to win their sectional championship outright rather than finishing in a tie last season, but they can capture the program’s five sectional title in seven seasons with a win.
Grand Island has outscored opponents 14-0 in sectional play and has a balanced scoring attack that makes life miserable for opponents. Six players have at least five goals this season, highlighted by the senior tandem of Sean Graham (9 goals, 15 assists) and Tom Banas (8 goals, 5 assists).
The Billies have allowed two goals in their last 14 games, but they also have a high-scoring trio. Maxwell Voyer (28 goals, 20 assists), T.J. Venti (21 goals, 7 assists) and Bill Freeburg (13 goals, 21 assists) have accounted for 62 of the team’s 79 goals and 48 of the team’s 74 assists.
Class B-1: No. 2 Lew-Port (14-3-1) vs. No. 1 East Aurora (15-2-1), noon, at Will South
Both teams are looking to bring home white sectional patches for the first time since 2018 and goals may come at a premium.
Lewiston-Porter and East Aurora are two of the top defensive teams in Section VI, combining to allow less than 20 goals this season. The Lancers have surrendered 11 goals this year, outscoring Medina/Lyndonville and Tonawanda -- the teams that tied for the 2020 Class B-1 sectional title -- 5-1 in sectional play.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have surrendered seven goals. They have allowed two during the last 11 games, in which they have compiled a 10-0-1 record. East Aurora uses a balanced offense, as seven players have at least seven goals and eight have at least five assists.
Cousins Robert Woods (20 goals, 9 assists) and Drew Leardini (17 goals, 9 assists) do most of the scoring for Lew-Port, but not much scoring is needed thanks to goalkeeper Nathan Russell’s 11 shutouts.
Class B-2: No. 5 Lackawanna vs. No. 3 Roy-Hart, 2:30 p.m., at Will South
With a win over Lackawanna, Roy-Hart can win its first sectional championship since 2004, but it may need to put some points on the board to do so.
The Steelers have scored at least three goals in eight of the last 10 games, including scoring a 4-1 win over previously unbeaten top seed Allegany-Limestone in the semifinals on Tuesday. Six players have eight goals or more, with Adam Mohsin (15) and Abdoullaye Ba (13) leading the way. Ibrahim Alberri (12), Mustafa Alfurat (12) and Hailan Mohsin (10) all have double-digit assists.
Peter Martillotta has done most of the damage for the Rams, scoring 21 goals and 10 assists this season, including both goals in a 2-1 win over Cassadaga Valley-Falconer in the semifinals. Elijah Giroux is also a playmaker in the midfield with 10 goals and nine assists.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
