YOUNGSTOWN — Lewiston-Porter could not get out of its own way last year.
Two-way players Dom Churakos and Anthony Aversa and running back James Marshall were all injured at various points of the season, which resulted in a 2-8 finish for the Lancers, dropping six of their last seven contests. This marked the 14th time in the last 16 years and the 10th consecutive season where Lew-Port finished below .500.
But as the team prepares for the new season, starting with a road trip to Grand Island on Sept. 1, second-year head coach Derek Tracy said he learned he has a group of players who won’t quit.
“These guys never gave up (last season),” Tracy said. “They came out each week, ready to play. The result wasn’t there but, that team last year, they had a lot of heart.”
One aspect Tracy and the Lancers are excited about is the return of sophomore quarterback Mason Bonito.
Listed at 5-foot-10, Bonito completed nearly 43% of his passes, threw for 565 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in Lew-Port’s 21-14 victory against Lake Shore Sept. 16. Bonito then broke his hand against West Seneca East and missed the last four games of his freshman year. Now with some varsity experience under his belt, Bonito said he spent this off-season expanding upon his passing ability, which he considered his strength.
“I did a lot more things to my ‘skill tree’ and stuff like that,” Bonito said. “I definitely tried throwing on the run more, throwing different routes and different plays this year. … This is gonna be my second year (with) a lot of these guys, so I think we’ve definitely grown. We have a lot more chemistry now this year than we did last year.”
Once a Lancer quarterback during the early 2000s, Tracy noticed immediately last season that Bonito had “all the tangibles” to play the position and that his confidence grew as the season went on. Taking leadership of the offense, Tracy said, is what Bonito has in spades, but the goal now is to keep him healthy for a whole season as his responsibilities expand, especially in his pass attempts.
“This year, with our offense, he might be throwing 30, 35 times a game,” Tracy said. “I wouldn’t put him in a position to fail. I feel like he can do that. I would only put him in a position to succeed. … He studies the game. If he doesn’t know, he’s not afraid to ask a question. He’ll ask 100 questions and that’s exactly what I need. That’s what I need from all my players. I tell him if you don't know, now's the time to ask. And he really takes advantage of that.”
One of only six sophomores on the varsity roster, Bonito already gained the respect of his veteran peers last season, including receiver Liam Timkey. The 6-foot-2 senior is one of only four returning players from last fall’s receiving core, which featured the graduating Matt Barber and fellow classmates, Jake Quarantillo and Quinn Walton.
By spending time together over the summer at various passing leagues, like one held at Medina, Timkey said the young gunslinger has “grown a ton” as a player and person.
“He’s just one of the hardest workers we have,” Timkey said. “Just his overall knowledge of the game (has grown). His vision, he’s seeing things (down field) and even if he doesn’t see it, he can just feel things out. His knowledge of the game is improving a lot.”
Kickoff between Lew-Port and Grand Island is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Gene Masters Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.