The faces might be different, but the jerseys and expectations rarely change. The standard is Lewiston-Porter will contend for a girls soccer sectional championship yearly and now, no matter how unrealistic, make a run to states.
That’s the jungle Emily Brook must wade through during her first season as the team’s head coach, taking over following Norm Forney’s retirement a week before practice began, a transition so quick she continued to coach the junior varsity team for the first three days.
Lew-Port has won three Section VI championships in the last six years, including its first trip to the state finals last season. Despite losing Class B state player of the year Sarah Woods, the Lancers return Sophie Auer, one of the top scorers in Section VI, which adds to the external assumptions.
Brook is aware of the expectations and is steering into the standard, which is one of the reasons Forney advocated for her to be the next head coach.
“There are definitely high expectations that the girls have to adhere to,” Brook said. “We’ve talked about them in practice and what the community expects from them. Once you make it to states, everyone expects you to make it to states again.”
The pressure to win doesn’t solely lie with the coaches. The players know it’s assumed they are going to be a powerhouse each year and they are talented to make another deep postseason run, but there are holes to fill.
Woods was the only player in Section VI to tally 30 goals and 30 assists, while the entire back row also graduated. Auer, who was the co-Niagara Frontier player of the year, should help shoulder the scoring load after finishing third in the section with 88 points last season.
Veterans Elina Kunik, Emily Stefik, Logan Monteleone and Jordan Niccola — whose style is similar to Woods’ — will all take on more prominent roles, as will newcomers Gianna Casale and eighth-grader Elisabeth Gray.
Scheduling also helped the Lancers, who are 1-1 through two games but don’t play fellow NFL powers Grand Island or Niagara Wheatfield until the end of the month.
Aside from hosting North Tonawanda on Saturday and traveling to Lockport the following week, they can continue to adjust before a tough slate to end the year, which includes two games apiece against GI and NW, a trip to North Tonawanda and a non-league game against Williamsville East in the span of 12 days.
“Nothing’s really changed,” Auer said. “We just kept moving forward, past everything that’s happened and just started our season. That’s what we’re looking to do in the future; just keep moving past those challenges, overcoming and adapting.”
Along with assistant coach Maddison Chille, Brook should provide the calming presence. Nearly all of the players came through her JV program and she was the person they wanted to succeed Forney.
“We know how she coaches and I think it’s going to work out really for us this season,” said Niccola, who finished third on the team with 24 points last year.
Brook shares many of the strategic philosophies as her predecessor, which means players aren’t overloaded with learning a completely new system. She is also infusing some tactics stemming from her job as a Lew-Port district social worker.
Rather than waiting for players to create team-building opportunities and have conversations about mental health, Brook has been proactive in setting up those exercises, ensuring players find reprieve before suffering burnout and allowing them to have a voice in certain decisions.
“I’m not on the field, I’m on the sidelines,” Brook said. “To have them have that say makes them take ownership of the program, too. It helps them have their voice and work harder once they have a say.”
