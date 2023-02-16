GRAND ISLAND — Roughly two minutes into the contest, Kenmore West had a 4-3 lead over Lewiston-Porter.
And then, as they have done so on multiple occasions this winter, the Lancers — who entered as the Frontier champions — took over the rest of the way, starting with an 11-0 run to take a 14-4 lead with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
Behind eight 3-pointers and a 31-point night from senior Sophie Auer, Lew-Port (16-4) defeated Kenmore West, 63-28, in the Niagara Frontier League girls basketball championship game Thursday night at Grand Island High School.
En route to winning the Section VI Class B title one year ago, the Lancers shared the league title with North Tonawanda last year and won it outright during the COVID-effected 2020-21 season. Even more impressive, the Lancers have lost only one league game in the last two years.
While winning only the league plaque was not the team’s main goal for the season, Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said Thursday’s victory was a starting point for their postseason aspirations.
“It’s always the first step that we want to take,” Lindamer said, whose team defeated Kenmore West 63-24 in their lone regular season meeting on Jan. 20. “This is our third year in a row having at least a share in it… It’s something that we look forward to each year, but it’s not our ultimate goal, to be honest with you.”
Things got interesting at the start of the second quarter when Kenmore West (14-4) turned a 16-8 deficit into a one-possession game (16-13) thanks to Addy Vanderwater’s lone 3-pointer and a put-back basket from Sarah Seyfang with 6:30 left in the half. From that point, though, the green-and-white dominated with a 15-2 run to end the half and take a 31-15 lead at halftime. Auer capped off the game-changing run with back-to-back treys from Auer in the last seconds — the second one converted right at the buzzer.
“She’s turned herself into a complete player now,” Lindamer said of Auer, who became the program’s new all-time scoring leader earlier this month. “You know, it's just a matter of becoming consistent. It's a matter of making sure that she's making the other players better around her. And our other players, they've got to play quality basketball.”
The team’s success this season, Auer said, starts when the ball gets moving around the arc and getting every player involved offensively, like they did with the 11-0 swing in the first quarter.
“Coach says the shooters will find the ball, we just have to get the ball to them,” Auer said. “This team can accomplish something great. And if we move the ball around zones (and) around man (to-man defense), that's where we really succeed.”
Last year as a junior, Auer was a major contributor for a Lancers team that clinched the sectional championship and played alongside seniors Tessa Schuey and Sarah Woods, who were two of the best players across the Niagara Frontier League.
Lindamer said the stability over the past few years out of Youngstown is a full effort from players and coaches.
“That’s ultimately our goal — for years down the road — we want to be a competitive team year in and year out,” Lindamer said. “... Ultimately, it's the players that we put on the floor. I mean, it's the Sophie Auers, it’s the Sarah Woods to Tessa Schueys, the Aliza Whiteheads… they make the difference. You know, we're just a small piece of this puzzle.”
“This era of Lew-Port basketball is one to be reckoned with,” added Auer. “We just keep adding up things to keep putting in our resume. I mean, with Tessa and Sarah, it was great to win a sectional championship with them. And now I get to go back out there and potentially have a chance of doing it with Emily (Mountain) and Eliza and all my other teammates… So, it’s gonna be really fun.”
In the victory, Aliza Whitehead added 12 points for the Lancers. Sophia Balsano led Kenmore West with 10 points in the loss.
