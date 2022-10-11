Lewiston-Porter golf is back on top of the Niagara Frontier League.
The Lancers won the season-ending NFL tournament by 10 strokes on a gorgeous Tuesday at Lockport’s Willowbrook Golf Course, improving their record to 19-2 and capturing their first championship since 2008.
Senior Rocco Randazzo shot a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors for the second straight season, and sophomore Peter Monahan added a 79 to finish fourth among individuals. Another sophomore, Desmond Patrick, finished 16th at 88, while freshman Jamie Townsend was right behind him, tied for 17th with a 90.
Lew-Port finished with 431 strokes, earning wins over each of the other seven schools competing. It capped a dazzling season that saw the Lancers’ only two losses come by a combined three strokes.
Randazzo, who led the NFL in regular-season scoring average by more than three strokes, won the individual title by exactly that number over Niagara Wheatfield junior R.J. Delisanti (77). Seniors Ty Reed (10th, 85), Roman Adamshick (T17, 90) and Dan Liberti (19th, 92) all placed top-20 for the Falcons, who finished second at 441 strokes.
Lockport placed third behind junior Anthony Gagliardi (5th, 81) and seniors Trent Robinson (8th, 83) and Adam Firkins (11th, 85). Grand Island was fourth, with juniors Dylan Novak (T6, 82) and Tucker Schoen (T14, 87) joining senior Nate VanNorman (T12, 86) in the top 15.
Kenmore West, Kenmore East, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
The top nine individual finishers — Randazzo, Delisanti, Ryan Kates (KE), Monahan, Gagliardi, Novak, Landon Calvert (KW), Robinson and Jacob Willard (KE) — advance to the Section VI tournament, which will be held in May. There, they’ll compete for a shot at representing the section at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship.
Reed edged Firkins in a playoff for 10th place and an alternate spot in the VI tourney, should any of the top nine be unable to compete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.