BUFFALO — Lewiston-Porter wasn’t supposed to make it to Buffalo State College.
It had a new coach and lost one of the best basketball players in Western New York to transfer. Even after a solid regular season, the Lancers were the No. 6 seed, one of four teams in Section VI seeded lower than No. 5 made it to the semifinals.
Yet Lew-Port was still on the doorstep of reaching the Class B-1 championship game.
The Lancers led No. 2 Olean at halftime, at the end of the third quarter and in the final two minutes Tuesday at Buffalo State. After Cade Anastasia’s layup gave the Huskies a 50-49 lead, L-P had two chances to take the lead. One ended with a turnover and the other on a missed layup.
The Lancers had two more opportunities to tie in the final 5.4 seconds, but neither fell as Olean survived the upset bid, 52-49. The Huskies advance to their 10th sectional final in 11 seasons.
“They played their hearts out,” Lew-Port head coach Pat Krawczyk said. “Everything you can ask for as a coach, they gave me out there. Things didn’t didn’t go our way the last couple minutes. A couple unforced turnovers and (Olean) made some plays. Unfortunately somebody had to lose and it was us.”
The game nearly got away from Lew-Port (14-9) in the first quarter as it struggled with Olean’s three quarter-court pressure and half-court trap. It didn’t help when Bobby Beilein picked up his second foul midway through the frame to lose another ball handler.
Logan Eoute kept the Lancers afloat early, scoring five points in the first, but Beilein’s return brought a spark. He and Dom Palumbo combined for 13 of the team’s 21 second-quarter points to take a 28-25 halftime lead.
“I think we just got comfortable,” said Eoute, who had 10 of his 14 points in the first half. “We had our foot on the gas the whole time, shots just weren’t falling. Once we got used to it, we were good.”
Olean (20-2) struggled to match Lew-Port’s tenacity in the second, as Palumbo had a pair of big offensive rebounds and a putback while Carter Krawczyk seemingly had his hands on every loose ball to help climb back into the game.
“We’ve gone down 10 points here and there and they always fought,” Pat Krawczyk said. “They kept on fighting and playing hard and didn’t give up. That’s all you want as a coach — to play hard and see what happens.”
The Lancers played with the lead for most of the second half and led by seven at one point during the third quarter. But they were never able to find the basket to pull away. Vinny Carlo had an open look off an inbounds play that would have extended the lead to nine. It was off the mark and Olean outscored Lew-Port 12-3 the remainder of the game.
Olean connected on nine 3-pointers in the game, which closed gaps quickly. But deep outside shots or contested shots also contributed to Lew-Port’s lead. The Huskies had one 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as they began to find the creases in the Lancers’ 1-2-2 zone instead of settling for outside shots from the corners.
“We took some 3s that were shots we settled for — maybe we didn’t have patience or go inside-out,” Olean head coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We were really trying hard as the game went on to make sure we got a paint touch, whether that was throwing the ball into the paint or driving the ball on the baseline and then trying to create inside-out shots.”
An Eoute steal led to an outlet pass to Beilein, who swooped to the basket for the go-ahead layup but it rolled off the rim, just as Eoute's leaner did moments earlier.
“We couldn’t have gotten a better shot,” Krawczyk said. “It was right at the rim and just went in and out. You call a timeout, wait around and you never know what you’re going to get. I like to play and see what happens. We got a great shot.”
Beilein finished with a team-high 16 points, while Carlo pitched in 11 points.
Olean’s Zion James had a game-high 21 points, including a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left, while Jack DeRose added 17 points.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
