Lew-Port boys soccer earns four NFL first-teamers

Coming off an appearance in the Section VI Class B-1 championship game, Lewiston-Porter placed four players on the all-Niagara Frontier League boys soccer first-team.
League champion Niagara Wheatfield placed two players on the team, while runner-up Grand Island also had two players. Kenmore East netted three players, including player of the year Spencer Raybuck. Kenmore West also had two players.
Lew-Port’s Robert Woods led the NFL with 20 goals and he was joined on the first-team by teammates Drew Leardini, Josh Long and goalkeeper Nathan Russell, who had 11 shutouts. Niagara Wheatfield’s Vinnie DiBello and Max Schroeder were honored, as were Grand Island’s Sean Graham and Anthony Amato.
Kenmore East’s Frank Manzella and Henry Morris joined Raybuck, who had 18 goals and six assists. Ian Wirth and Jason Vullo represented Kenmore West and North Tonawanda’s Brandon Gampp also made the squad.
Second team: CSAT: Albareq Almahmodi and Anthony Salsavage; Grand Island: Jacob Jayme and Sam Jayme; Kenmore East: Landon Rees; Kenmore West: David Hnin; Lockport: Jayden Beshaw, John Kugler and Kyle Colville; Niagara Wheatfield: Aiden Brauer, Jake Romanow and Evan Osetkowski; North Tonawanda: Breandon Kozlowski.
Third team: Grand Island: Angelo Aiello and Kyto Magee; Kenmore East: Dylan McDonald and Antonio Gullo; Kenmore West: Sam Leaderstorf; Lew-Port: Dominic Massaro and Eli Veltri; Niagara Falls: Robert Augustino; Niagara Wheatfield: Dante DiFiglia and Ryan Devald; North Tonawanda: Mason Gioeli, T.J. Marshall and Thomas Polek.
