Lew-Port boys basketball holds off Ken East in NFL opener

LEWISTON — It wasn't the prettiest of nights, but Lewiston-Porter boys basketball is glad to be back.
In the Lancers' first game action in nearly a year, Lew-Port held off Niagara Frontier League rival Kenmore East 67-60 on Tuesday at Lewiston-Porter. The Lancers (1-0 NFL) were able to get the 2021 season going with a win, ushering in a new era following the transfer of Roddy Gayle Jr.
"It's just good to get back on the sidelines again after almost a year of nothing," said Lew-Port head coach Matt Bradshaw. " ... We knew it wasn't gonna be pretty, but I give my kids credit. They hustled, they worked really hard and you've gotta give Ken East a lot of credit too."
Bradshaw made sure to heap praises on his good friend Jim Badgley, lauding the Ken East head coach and his scrappy Bulldogs (0-1 NFL) for what they'll become once they get more practice time throughout the season.
The Lew-Port season opener was highlighted by Jalen Duff, as the sophomore totaled 26 points and five 3-pointers. The point guard started out hot, scoring 14 of his team's 17 first quarter points, before closing things out with 10 in the fourth quarter.
After a 17-9 first quarter, the Lancers took a 38-28 lead into the half, aided by seven treys. After a 10-8 third quarter, things got interesting, as Ken East brought things to as close as five in the fourth. But in the end, the combination of Duff and Bobby Beilein (13 points, 6 in the 4th quarter) proved to be too much late.
The Bulldogs had four scorers in double digits with Marcus Diaz (17, 5 threes), Nick Kurulz (16), Jacob Cobden (12) and Will Markutt (11).
Duff was delighted to get back on the court, especially with the long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. Now that he won't have the Ohio State commit as his running mate, the lead guard is trying to assume a bigger role as a third-year varsity player.
"I'm gonna try and step up and kind of take Roddy's role," said Duff of the first-team All-Western New Yorker who transferred to Wasatch Academy in Utah. "I've gotta be more vocal and get my team going and just help out in every part of the game."
Although the pandemic may present challenges, Duff believes the team's hard work will allow them to compete with any squad in the NFL.
Bradshaw knows the sloppy play wasn't ideal, but he'd much rather make adjustments after a win. The performance has to be encouraging, though, considering 2019-20 starter Mehki Starks was also out of the lineup Tuesday.
One name of note that Bradshaw mentioned was Carter Krawczyk, who finished with 10 points and was a defensive menace in his varsity debut.
The hope is that the squad can play smarter in key situations, as Bradshaw alluded to the Lancers' 17-point lead dwindling to single digits in the waning moments. Bradshaw also said L-P must improve on the glass to get to where it wants to be moving forward.
But the possibilities of what this Lancer team could be has Bradshaw very excited.
"I love this team. I don't know if I've ever played this many kids in a tight game in my entire career," Bradshaw said.
"I think we played 10 kids and they're all interchangeable. (Once) Mehki comes back, we'll be that much better. ... I'm just really pleased. I thought we played hard and like I said, we're gonna get better as each game (comes) and I think that's every team's gonna feel like this. It's just good to be in the gym and watch the kids play basketball."
The elephant in the room was the departure of Gayle, who helped the Lancers claim NFL and Section VI championships during the 2018-19 season. Bradshaw sees the roles that the group has assumed because of Gayle's move, with Duff and Beilein slated to be his new one-two punch.
"Logan Eoute is my forward who I'm expecting to get better and better," Bradshaw said.
"He's up from the JV, he's 6-4, he made a couple of 3s ... then Carter coming in and getting a few points for us. But we're gonna have a five-man rotation inside. I mean every kid's 6-3, 6-4, so their role will be six points here, a couple of guys can get six and can they get 20 rebounds between the five of 'em, then we're gonna be OK. I really, really like this team."
The Lancers will return to the floor 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home as they host fellow NFL rival Grand Island.
