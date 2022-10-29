AMHERST — Lewiston-Porter lost the Class B state player of the year to graduation, along with its entire defensive unit. Then its head coach retired a week before the season.
And yet there the Lancers were Saturday at Sweet Home High School, holding another Section VI championship trophy over their heads, the dynasty still intact.
By all accounts Lew-Port had an exceptional regular season, going 10-4 and senior Sophie Auer ranked second in Section VI in scoring. But it wasn’t quite up to the standards of the program.
The Lancers were knocked out of contention for a Niagara Frontier League title and there were some questions as to whether they had enough strength to contend for another sectional championship.
By beating top-ranked City Honors 4-0 for the Class B-1 sectional title, Lew-Port proved all of the postseason expectations are still on the table and there’s plenty left in the tank, capturing a third sectional crown in a row and a fourth in five years.
“We’ve overcome a lot,” Lew-Port coach Emily Brook said. “We’ve had to overcome injuries, position changes and the girls have come out of it and have worked well together as a team.”
One might think upholding the program’s tradition or the desire to return to the state final might be enough to push a team, but the best teams are always searching for more. Lew-Port (12-4) found that in the New York State Sportswriters Association state rankings.
City Honors cracked the rankings first and the Lancers didn’t enter the polls until this week, coming in at No. 25. Meanwhile, the team they beat in the state quarterfinal last year, Palmyra-Macedon, is ranked No. 2.
The B-1 final was a 1-0 game until midway through the second half, but Lew-Port didn’t give the Centaurs much room to breathe, let alone create significant offense at any point during the game.
“It just proves that we’re meant to be here,” Auer said. “... We belong here and that’s the mentality we need to have going into everything. We belong here no matter what anyone says. We’re a good team and we belong in the games that we’ve played.”
A point may have been proven against City Honors (16-2), but this incarnation of Lew-Port girls soccer isn’t as bombastic as last season’s. That squad expected to win sectionals, they expected to win states and they weren’t shy to let it be known.
The current team takes a quieter approach, but they showed that swagger can be whipped out when needed. The Lancers placed the ball a bit too high on multiple attempts to tack onto Elina Kunik’s first-half goal, but they kept buzzing.
Finally, Emily Stefik scored on a pretty play to get that much-needed second goal and Auer scored a minute later. She would tack on another late in the game, celebrating each goal as if it was a game-winner.
“They have a swagger to them when they want to,” Brook said. “It just depends on how the ball bounces and if they get into their own heads. Most of the time they’re ready to go and they know that once we get a second one we’re going to keep going. … There’s definitely not the same swagger as last year, but it’s there.”
Lew-Port now gets the B-2 winner between Allegany-Limestone and Fredonia for the overall Class B sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sweet Home and it feels there is a possibility for another deep run to states.
Even though the Lancers lost a number of seniors from last season, there is enough experience left on the team to know what lies ahead.
“We all know that we can work hard and we can go to states,” Lew-Port goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman said. “It’s just reminding ourselves, playing as a team and lifting each other up when things get tough.”
