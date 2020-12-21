Lew-Port basketball star Roddy Gayle Jr. transfers to Wasatch Academy

Playing the cards he was dealt, Western New York's top high school hooper has a new home.
Lewiston-Porter star Roddy Gayle Jr. will not don the green and white this winter, as the junior announced he'll be transferring to national power Wasatch Academy Monday via Twitter and Instagram. The two-time first team All-WNY pick will be playing for the Mt. Pleasant, Utah-based program, which is currently 11-0 and ranked No. 11 nationally according to Max Preps.
"First off I want to thank God, my family, Coach (Matt) Bradshaw and the 716," Gayle write in his social media posts. "You guys have made me into the player and person I have become. But I have decided to attend Wasatch Academy for the remainder of the year to further my game and education. #RG2 #StillInTheOvenCooking."
Gayle has become one of the most decorated boys basketball players in Section VI history. He began his varsity career with Niagara Falls where he earned his first of three first team All-Niagara Frontier League selections, helping the Wolverines claim the NFL title and a Section VI Class AA championship as an eighth grader.
Gayle then joined the Lancers for the 2018-10 season, leading them to their first NFL title since 1985 and the Section VI Class A crown.
New York State's No. 1 recruit and the No. 7-ranked shooting guard in the nation for 247Sports.com's Class of 2022 became one of the fastest players in Section VI history to hit the 1,000-point mark last season, when he earned his second straight NFL player of the year honor.
Gayle, a four-star recruit, committed to Ohio State on Nov. 13. But with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Dec. 11 decision to put high-risk sports like basketball on hold until further notice, as well as the Dec. 16 announcement from Section VI to delay the start of all winter sports to Jan. 18, Gayle felt this move was most necessary for his situation.
"(That) easily played a big part in my decision. Not being able to play encouraged the move over," Gayle said via text message. "And seeing their schedule sealed the deal."
Speaking of that schedule, Wasatch — a program that's produced loads of Division I talent, including former University at Buffalo guard Jarryn Skeete — will be getting back in action with a national tournament that will see the Tigers playing ranked schools like No. 1 Montverde Academy, No. 9 Legacy Early College and No. 13 Oak Hill Academy.
But the WNY faithful will keep an eye out for the Jan. 12 matchup with No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy. The Buffaloes have a quick, lefty point guard named Willie Lightfoot, a fellow Niagara Falls native and one of Gayle's childhood friends.
"(It's) definitely exciting how our paths continue to cross, and we are from the same place, and grew up together," Gayle said of Lightfoot, who starred for Niagara Falls in 2018-19, as he led the Wolverines to the state final four and split Niagara Gazette player of the year honors with Gayle.
Although he'll be facing off against elite opponents, Gayle will have plenty of competition to go around at practice. Wasatch already has three D-I commits in Nolan Hickman (Kentucky), Robbie Armbrester (Houston) and Fousseyni Traore (Brigham Young), and others on the roster are primed to earn scholarships playing on such a national scale.
"Playing against the best and practicing (with) the best," Gayle said. "For sure it will be difficult, but it will prepare me for the next stage in life."
Bradshaw, the Lew-Port coach, knew this route was possible with all the uncertainty around the 2020-21 season. As disheartened as he is to not be bringing back Gayle, Bradshaw believes this decision is the best basketball move.
"He's ready. I think he needs to get out and play against top-level competition and practice against it every day," Bradshaw said.
"He's that type of player that you don't see too often. Selfishly I wish he'd stay here and work out, and the things I'm gonna miss about him really have nothing to do with basketball. It's our workouts, it's our talks, it's our spending time together in class, or up in my office. ... He's like a son and from a personal standpoint I'm sad. But for him, and his basketball game, I couldn't be more happy for him."
Although he won't work with Gayle this season, Bradshaw said the nice piece of the junior heading to Utah is he can root for him as "one of his biggest fans now, rather than his coach." Bradshaw believes this will help Gayle grow as a player, which could factor into the type of role he garners once he becomes a Buckeye in 2022.
Comparing this decision to sending his child off to college, Bradshaw shared how emotional this process was for himself and the Gayle family. But the Lancers' head man said he's only a call away, so he'll make sure to check in with Gayle when the bumps come up on the road.
"He's just done so much for our school and our community. We always say 'once a Lancer, always a Lancer,' so this is family," Bradshaw said.
"He's always got us to lean on. We talk and we're gonna continue to talk and I'll be reaching out to him when he's out there, making sure he's doing OK and doing the things that a lot of coaches do when their kids graduate. They're not done with us when they leave this program, sometimes it just starts. But I'm happy for him, bottom line is I'm happy for him. From a basketball standpoint, it's gonna make him a better player."
