One of Niagara County’s premier girls basketball players is staying local.
Lewiston-Porter standout Sophie Auer announced on social media Wednesday that she committed to Daemen University to continue her career. Auer was a Class B first-team all-state selection last season after leading the Lancers to the Section VI Class B overall championship, averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.5 assists per game.
Over the last three seasons, the senior-to-be has emerged as one of the top all-around players in Western New York, totaling 1,061 points, 485 rebounds, 218 steals and 163 assists over that span.
“I am very excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play basketball at Daemen University,“ Auer wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank all my coaches, including Coach Perrault, Penale, Ingraham, Schuey, Jacey Brooks , Melissa Kuberka, Darren Fenn, Coach Puzan and Coach Lindamer. To my family, friends and teammates, thank you for always being there and supporting me. FInally, I want to thank Coach Banker and her team for giving me this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait!”
Daemen is coming off back-to-back berths in the NCAA Division II regional finals, including an Elite Eight berth in 2021. The Wildcats are led by former Grand Island coach Jenepher Banker, while her daughter Kallie, a former standout for the Vikings, is an assistant.
