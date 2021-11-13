CORTLAND — It was only a matter of time.
That was the message Lewiston-Porter head coach Norm Forney reiterated throughout the second half and overtime of the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals on Saturday at Cortland High School.
But as the clock ticked down, anticipation grew with every pounding raindrop. The Lancers could not create separation from The Wheatley School in the second half, the two teams caught in a 1-1 deadlock.
Finally, after a half-dozen near misses, Sophie Auer ran down a perfect ball from Reyna Hermoza, leaving enough spin on her shot that it deflected off the goalkeeper and onto the waiting foot of Sarah Woods.
Forney proved to be a profit, as Woods buried the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the second half of overtime to give Lew-Port a 2-1 win and a berth in the Class B state finals against Bronxville at 10 a.m. Sunday at SUNY Cortland.
“They showed a lot of grit and determination,” Forney said of his team. “They showed a lot of belief. They never once gave up and kept pressing when they had to. That was the toughest game we had all year. (Wheatley) was a good team and they were better than us for a portion of that game.”
Early in the game, it appeared only a matter of time until Lew-Port (17-1-1) cruised to a win. Auer chased a long stretch pass from Lucia Sanchez to take a 1-0 lead less than 16 minutes into the game. The Lancers were the quicker team to the ball and dominated possession for most of the first 25 minutes.
But a turnover went directly to Wheatley’s Lexi Burke, who boomed a 25-yard shot that slipped just between the crossbar and the fingertips of leaping Lew-Port keeper Rebecca Hoffman. The goal halted all of the Lancer momentum and possession evened out, even shifting in favor of the Wildcats for periods during the second half.
“The game turned after that goal and (Wheatley) started to get more possession,” Forney said. “We had to get our heads back in the game and forget the cold and the wet. Once it stopped raining and snowing, I thought the girls started to believe in themselves again.”
While Forney remained steadfast in his confidence, others around the stadium were unsure. Even NYSPHSAA officials were preparing for the game to end in penalty kicks. But despite possession being a draw, Wheatley had few prime scoring chances.
Lew-Port, however, repeatedly attempted to hit Auer with stretch passes, all of them rolling a step too far. Auer was either unable to chase them down before going out of bounds or a defender was able to close in, preventing her from a solid touch.
“It was definitely super frustrating, because you start to ask yourself, ‘Could I have gotten to that ball?’” Auer said. “But you’re going all-out and as soon as you see the ball is too far out, it lowers your hopes. As soon as we started to get those good chances in the second overtime, it started to open up.”
Finally, Hermoza put the right amount of touch on the ball — going with the wind — and Auer immediately knew it was playable. Auer kicked the ball with the outside of her foot, a tactic that has netted multiple goals this season, but this time it created enough backspin to create a rebound off goalkeeper Jamie Behar for Woods, who was streaking down the left sideline unmarked.
“Reyna played the best game she’s played all year,” Woods said. “Right when the ball was kicked, I knew Sophie was going to get it. I was just hoping she would score or get a cross, so I just ran to the back post and the ball kind of popped out.”
Lew-Port advances to the finals to face Bronxville (19-1-1), which defeated Saranac 3-0 in the semifinals.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.