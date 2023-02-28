Add defensive coordinator to the list of holes in need of replacement by the Buffalo Bills this offseason.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off of coaching and will return in 2024, the Bills announced Tuesday. Reasons were not given, but head coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL Combine that it was a “long and hard season,” and Frazier made the decision last week.
“We’ll miss him,” McDermott said Tuesday. “I thought he did a really good job with our defense.”
General manager Brandon Beane noted that Frazier didn’t want to retire, but “wanted to take a step back.”
Beane also said that it was unclear if Frazier would return to the Bills, despite being under contract, after his hiatus is finished. There has been no announcement of a replacement and McDermott is still deciding on the next plan.
McDermott, himself, called plays on occasion for Buffalo, while the team announced last week the hiring of Al Holcomb, who was McDermott’s linebackers coach from 2013-2016 while serving as defensive coordinator in Carolina. Holcomb finished the 2022 season as the interim defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Panthers.
“I’m extremely confident in the guys that we have and the coaches that we have already in our building,” McDermott said. “So we’ll just see where it goes.”
Frazier has spent the last six seasons as the Buffalo defensive coordinator and was one of the first hires Sean McDermott made when he took over the team in 2017. His defenses have ranked in the top-six in total defense in four of the last five years and top-three in points allowed in three of the last four years.
The Bills ranked second in points allowed (17.9) and sixth in total defense (319.1) last season, despite every starter but one — Taron Johnson — missing at least one game due to injury.
But Frazier faced scrutiny following the AFC Divisional round loss to the Bengals after 412 yards of total offense in the 27-10 loss. It came one season after the Bills blew a lead in the final 13 seconds against the Chiefs in the playoffs.
Frazier, 63, has 24 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.