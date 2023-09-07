ORCHARD PARK — There’s wisdom packed inside Leonard Floyd’s Georgia drawl.
Any player who makes it to 30 years old in the NFL has knowledge to share, but Floyd has experienced more than most entering his eighth year in the league. Sometimes Floyd’s new Buffalo Bills teammates ask for advice, other times he provides it unsolicited.
A top-10 pick of the Chicago Bears, Floyd’s career started with promise, enough that Chicago picked up his fifth-year option, only to be released 10 months later. Then Floyd went to the Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded 21 sacks and a Super Bowl win in two seasons to earn a four-year, $64 million extension, again, only to be released by a cap-strapped franchise despite 30 sacks in three years.
Now Floyd is in Buffalo, and although it was just on a one-year deal, his addition was the team’s most high-profile acquisition of the offseason. On a team with an already deep rotation at defensive end, Floyd brings an extra punch to a pass rush that faded down the stretch in 2022 and an insurance policy until Von Miller returns from his torn ACL.
Floyd isn’t just a safety net for Miller when quarterbacks drop back to pass, though. Floyd is a veteran voice with a resume that younger defensive ends respect, especially with Miller not on the field daily.
“All the guys want to see each other win, all the guys want to see each other get production,” said Floyd, who is one of just 11 players on the team over 30 years old. “It’s just being a good teammate, spreading the love and spreading the knowledge.”
When Floyd was released by the Rams, he searched for the team with the best quarterback. The defensive scheme wasn’t a high priority because Floyd feels he can play in any system at this point in his career.
But in joining a team like the Bills, there is an established pecking order in the locker room and a culture set by a coaching staff and a few players for the last seven years. Sometimes it’s difficult for a veteran to be inserted into such a situation because the line between helping and intruding is thin.
Then again, Miller — who played with Floyd on the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021 — arrived in Buffalo unabashed about giving advice to whomever he felt needed to hear him speak. Floyd’s voice isn’t as bombastic or boisterous, but he still has a lot to say.
“He’s a Super Bowl champion and that’s what we are all trying to get,” Miller said. “With his experience and everything he’s been through to get there, we all respect his word whenever he’s talking.”
That’s the mindset the Bills — and typically any good team — have taken in recent years. Over the last four years, Buffalo has added a few veterans every season in hopes of adding more knowledge for a young core to consume.
Since 2020, the Bills have signed six players over 30 years old with Super Bowl experience, including Mario Addison, Miller, Josh Norman, Rodger Saffold and Emmanuel Sanders. They have also added veterans in their 30s with previous NFL success like Cole Beasley, John Brown, DaQuan Jones, Case Keenum, David Quessenberry, Xavier Rhodes, and this year, Latavius Murray.
“It’s football. You’re always gonna have criticism, you’re always gonna have things to work on,” said Bills linebacker Christian Kirksey, who signed to the practice squad after nine seasons in the NFL. “So for me, going into Year 10, I’m just still trying to work, still trying to learn, still trying to help out wherever I can and be a part of the team and find my place.”
For Floyd, it’s still a little strange to think he is one of the guys players come to for advice. He reflected on his first few years in Chicago — where he had 18.5 sacks in 54 games — and admitted he needed to learn how to be a professional.
He also had three different position coaches in four years with the Bears, which hampered his growth and production, so the first step in becoming a pro was to work with former Atlanta Falcons defensive Chuck Smith — who is now an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens — who helped him develop into a technician. Now he’s often seen teaching younger pass rushers some of his tricks.
“It’s amazing,” Floyd said. “I remember all the hard days I used to have in Chicago trying to make plays and wishing I was getting the sacks I wanted. But I just got in the lab and worked hard on my craft and I just used that to take me there.”
