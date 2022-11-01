WEST SENECA — Drew Leardini spent most of the game dipping, ducking and dodging defenders like a ballet with a soccer ball.
And then, of course, he scored two tough, contested goals, befitting of the dried blood around his nose following the game.
It's what was needed to win because Lewiston-Porter had plenty of glorious chances, but they all were too high, too wide or right at the goalkeeper.
So when Leardini rose above the crowd for the game-tying header with 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in regulation, it gave the Lancers a spark.
And when Leardini jammed in the game-winner 3:46 into the second overtime, it gave Lew-Port a 2-1 win over Lafayette International to win the Section VI overall Class B championship Tuesday at West Seneca East High School, advancing to the Far West Regional for the first time since 1994.
"Wins come all different ways and today was a gritty one,” Lew-Port assistant coach and Drew’s father Andy Leardini said. “... For our kids to battle back says a lot about our character, team, offense, defense and goalkeeping. We did a great job overall.”
Lew-Port (20-0-1) hasn't faced much adversity this season, but when Lafayette star Tshibuyi Karekamera — who trails only Leardini in points in Section VI — found Eyouel Zeremariam on a picture-perfect goal 15 minutes into the game, it meant playing with a deficit for the first time this year.
“We were frustrated in the moment,” Drew said. “But we knew that if we kept going, kept getting our chances, that we’d eventually get one or two goals to go in.”
The Lancers controlled play for most of the game, but nothing went their way. Leardini was stopped point-blank multiple times, they missed four free kicks and all eight corner kicks.
As the clock ticked away, the situation grew dire and Lew-Port moved goalkeeper Nathan Russell to forward, hoping for a jolt. Eventually it came when David Pavan lobbed a perfect ball into the box for Leardini.
"A lot of our boys were getting scared that our season was going to end,” Drew said. “But we made some nice passes to get there and David Pavan served a great pass. I just found it and put it in the back of the net.”
At that point Lew-Port knew it had to win before the game reached penalty kicks. Shootouts tend to have 50-50 odds and it may have been Lafayette's best chance to win.
The Lancers were in firm control in the first overtime, but the empty opportunities didn't end. Eli Veltri was dominant in the midfield all night, but put a pair of balls over the net. Same story for Dominic Massaro.
Then Massaro's shot in the box wound up on the foot of Leardini and any concern about losing evaporated with the sound of the ball hitting the net.
"You couldn’t count out Lafayette,” Andy said. “They were a good counter-attack team and very skilled. We’re used to Drew to getting double- and triple-teamed. He’s my son, but those are some tough goals in tough moments and that’s what big players do. They score when the team needs it.”
Lew-Port will play the Section V champion at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spencerport High School. Livonia and Bishop Kearney play at 5:45 p.m. today at Canandaigua to determine the Lancers’ opponent.
Lafayette finished the season 15-4.
