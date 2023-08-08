Six former greats are headed to the Lockport High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Laverne Evans, Dawn Szczepanski Siatkowski, Geraldine White Akin, Carlton E. Harris Jr., Ashley Schaffert Laderer and Bill Shaw comprise this year’s class. Tom Weeks will receive the Robert “Boober” Johnston Award, giving to a person who has “selflessly and significantly” given to Lockport athletics.
The induction ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lockport Town and Country Club. The inductees will also be honored at the Lockport football game on Sept. 16 at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $40 and can be purchased at the Lockport High School athletic office.
Laverne Evans (Class of 1980): Evans won three varsity letters, including leading the state with 35 points per game in 1979-80. He was first-team All-Niagara Frontier League twice, while also earning first-team All-Western New York honors in 1980. Evans was first-team all-Southern Conference while playing for Marshall University, winning MVP of the conference tournament game after scoring 38 points in a double-overtime win over Chattanooga, He was a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 1984 and play basketball overseas for 20 years.
Dawn Szczepanski Siatkowski (Class of 1995): Siatkowski won six letters in track and field and was a two-time captain. She competed in the long jump, triple jump, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay, winning a state championship in the long jump in 1995. Siatkowski still holds the school record in triple jump (37 feet, 9 ½ inches) and the long jump (18-10.75), which was a Section VI record at one time. She carried the World University Game torch in 1993.
Geraldine White Akin (Class of 1996): A four-year varsity basketball player, Akin was first-team All-Western New York in 1995, a year after helping Lockport win a state championship. Her 1,264 career points are third all-time for Lions. Akin was named a high school All-American in 1994 and 1996, while earning first-team All-Niagara Frontier League honors in 1995 and 1996. She won the Fred B. Case Award as Lockport outstanding athlete in 1996.
Carlton E. Harris Jr. (Class of 2005): Harris was a two-year varsity football player who still holds some rushing records, while being a two-year letterwinner in basketball and a four-year letterman in track and field. He was a captain in all three sports. Harris was first-team All-Niagara Frontier league and was all-league in football during his junior in senior seasons. He was the Section VI champion in the 400-meter dash and left Lockport with school records in the 400 and 4x100 relay.
Ashley Schaffert Laderer (Class of 2006): Laderer was a four-year letterwinner in swimming, leading the Lions to undefeated Niagara Frontier League seasons and Section VI championships in all four seasons. She won two NFL titles and two Section VI championships in the 100-yard breaststroke, while placing third in the state in 2005. Laderer was a three-time gold medalist in the Empire State Games and broke a decade-school record in the 100 breaststroke in 2004.
Bill Shaw (Coach): Shaw began coaching freshman basketball in 1981 and became the varsity girls basketball coach in 1990. Before retiring in 2013, Shaw won 12 Niagara Frontier League championships and 13 Section VI titles. Shaw also coached Lockport to three Far West Regional championships and a state title in 1995. Currently the coach for Williamsville North, Shaw has a 584-161 varsity record, including a 449-91 mark for the Lions.
Tom Weeks (Robert “Boober” Johnston Award winner): the long time CEO of Ridge Road Express he always made sure the transportation and safety of Lockport athletes were priorities. Moreso, he always went above and beyond to serve the Lockport student athlete. He sponsored numerous youth league teams for both boys and girls. He is often seen in the stands at various Lockport events. He was always available off hours to help solve weather related transportation issues, cancellations, bus mechanical issues, and other sundry issues which came up over the years.
