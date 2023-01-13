LEWISTON — For more than 50 minutes Friday night, Niagara matched Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference-leading Siena, which entered the Gallagher Center riding a six-game winning streak.
Eventually, the Purple Eagles ran out of answers.
The Saints (12-5, 6-0 MAAC) closed on a 22-12 run, including an 8-0 spurt in the final three minutes to put away a scrambling Niagara bunch.
“They’re a heck of a basketball team,” said NU coach Greg Paulus. “… They got a lot of experience. I thought that they handled it with great poise. Credit to them for making some plays, and you knew that they were going to make a run or two. They’re too good of a team not to.”
NU (9-7, 4-3) led for over 30 minutes of game time before back-to-back transition dunks — a Jackson Stormo two-hander and Michael Eley alley-oop — allowed the Saints to tie things at 52 with 6:13 to go. Andrew Platek gave Siena its first lead since the opening minutes, 59-58, on a 3-pointer with 3:26 left, then capped that decisive run with another dagger from deep that pushed the lead to 67-60 with 1:38 on the clock.
Noah Thomasson kept NU alive with a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession. The Purple Eagles forced two misses Siena’s next time down, but both times the Saints were able to come away with key offensive rebounds — their eighth and ninth of the contest.
Siena dominated the glass, 31-17, and held a 9-5 edge on the offensive end. Stars Stormo and Javion McCollum combined for 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, with McCollum going off for 27 points and eight dimes.
“They’re both good players,” said Thomasson, who was tasked with chasing McCollum around Stormo screens for much of the game. “So you know when they put them in a pick-and-roll action, they made some good plays.”
Thomasson led Niagara with 19 points, though just six after halftime. Aaron Gray scored 10 of his 16 after break, while Sam Iorio chipped in 13.
Niagara led 37-30 after the first half, thanks in large part to nine Siena turnovers. These weren’t unforced errors, either; the Purple Eagles had seven steals, blocking more passing lanes than those tractor trailers on the I-90 during the blizzard.
“That was our worst first half of basketball yet we were only down seven,” said Siena coach Carmen Maciariello. “So that was the positive. I told our guys, let’s forget about that.”
“It’s the MAAC,” added Stormo, a graduate student in his third season with Siena. “You know it’s not going to be a pretty win most of the time.”
This was Niagara’s first home loss of the season, and second overall loss in a row after a four-game winning streak. The Purple Eagles will look to right the ship at noon Sunday, when they host Marist.
NOTES: Niagara honored legendary coach and player Hubie Brown during the game, giving out bobble heads to those in attendance. Brown, a current analyst for ESPN, sent a taped video that was played for fans during halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.