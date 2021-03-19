Late AIC goals end Niagara hockey season

The Niagara Purple Eagles came up a goal short from making it to the Atlantic Hockey final Friday afternoon, dropping a 2-1 semifinal game to AIC in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Another strong performance from goaltender Chad Veltri wasn’t enough, as the Purple Eagles (7-12-3, 3-10-3-1 AHA) were only able to generate one goal on 18 shots. Veltri made 33 saves.
AIC (14-3-0, 12-1-0-1 AHA) won its third straight AHA regular season title this season and is ranked No. 16 in the country, according to the USCHO.com poll.
The game marked the second time in three years that Niagara has at least made the AHA semifinals.
“I thought that AIC was really good tonight,” said Niagara coach Jason Lammers. “They showed why they are what they are. I thought they were hard on pucks and heavy and just competed the whole night. So credit to them and how they competed.”
Niagara held a 1-0 lead until halfway through the third period before AIC struck for two goals in a three-minute span. Lammers pulled Veltri with three minutes to go, but the Purple Eagles couldn’t get the equalizer. Walker Sommer had Niagara’s lone goal.
“Offensively, I would like to see us generate a little more and spend a little more time in the offensive zone,” Lammers said. “I thought our faceoffs percentage made it tough for us tonight. We didn't win a lot of draws.”
Veltri gave Niagara a chance to win with his play, Lammers said, and did a good job controlling and limiting rebounds.
“I feel like a broken record at this point about Chad, but he's outstanding,” he said. “His poise and his confidence and his calm really helped us and I thought he did a nice job, having a lot of pucks stick to him. The parts that didn't stick to him, he put into the same side corner, which really helped us.”
Sommer has been playing through a serious injury, Lammers said, which makes the way he’s played during the playoffs “pretty impressive.”
“He's incredible,” he said. “He's a guy that we love. We're looking for him to hopefully wear a letter down the road for us here.”
With the way the season went, with multiple players in quarantine due to Covid-19, limited practice time and canceled games, Lammers said the team had to deal with a lot of adversity just to get to the playoffs.
“We got guys 65 to 70 days in quarantine, and I think we practiced, they told me three weeks uninterrupted,” he said. “It’s a credit to our guys and credit to our staff to get to this point.”
