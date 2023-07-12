LEWISTON — Roughly 24 hours before teeing off, Paul Kudela didn’t know he was playing in the Porter Cup. It was so abrupt that his name isn’t even in the tournament program.
And yet, by the end of 18 holes, Kudela is holding his own.
The Niagara Falls police lieutenant and school board member initially failed to qualify for the Porter Cup by one stroke. But a late cancellation enabled the ex-Canisius College golfer to compete in his second career Cup.
Kudela had to change around his usual overnight shift and his car was broken into after the tournament, but he finished the first round with a 1 under par 69 to finish in a nine-way tie for 14th place Wednesday at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Golf has faded increasingly more into the background over the years and Kudela doesn’t play tournament often, but when he does, all of the competitive juices start flowing again. The 41-year-old also doesn’t mind showing a tournament field with an average age of 20.4 that he can still play, particularly on his home course.
“When you get into mode, the mode flips quickly and you back into it,” Kudela said. “... My life at nighttime working midnights as a police officer, it’s put things in perspective out here. Being a cop, being a father, those are enjoyable, but that’s stressful. Being out here playing golf, it shouldn’t be stressful and I try to keep myself in perspective.”
While his competitiveness emerges once a tournament starts, the Porter Cup is the rare event that Kudela is important enough to allow that side of his personality show. Kudela is past the days of using golf to feed anything but enjoyment.
Kudela is more interested in devoting his free time to his wife, Danielle, their 6-year-old son Ryan and another baby on the way. He is heavily involved in Ryan’s youth sports and also runs a security business on the side.
“Our son was very excited about coming to watch him,” Danielle said. “It’s summer, there’s not a lot going on. We can rearrange our schedule.”
Being so involved with his family makes it easier for Danielle to allow her husband to use golf as an outlet. A family, a job and being involved with the school board would be enough to need an avenue to relieve stress, but working as a detective is mentally taxing.
Business News Daily ranked police officer as the fourth-most stressful job in the United States. A self-described “leisurely guy,” Kudela would rather ride around the course with his friends than spend six hours on a course worrying about how one putt might affect his score.
“It’s his therapy and he likes it,” Danielle said. “He comes home in a better mood when he golfs and it’s a way that he socializes with his friends. So I accept it.”
Kudela’s first-round performance was much better than his first appearance in the tournament, when he finished 29 over par and placed 71st in 2021. He bogeyed two holes on the front nine, but countered with three consecutive birdies and then shot par or better on eight of the back nine holes.
“The putter is the great equalizer and that’s where I excel,” Kudela said. “The kid I played with today literally is carrying the ball 330 and he’s 80 yards by me every single time. But putting is the great equalizer and that’s where I have to maximize my game.”
Sitting five strokes off the leader, Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti, heading into the second round, Kudela is going to need to play steady the remainder of the tournament to stay in contention, but this year is more about spending time with his family on the course.
Danielle and her father walked the course, as did Ryan, who was perhaps more excited to see his father play than Kudela was to actually compete. Ryan was able to watch him 2021, but he’s two years older and Kudela knows the memories of this tournament have a better chance of sticking over the years.
“I love him being out here,” Kudela said. “Like he’s walked a couple holes and he’s come out and had some fun and that’s what it’s all about. He gets exposure to this and hopefully it pays dividends later on for him and his maybe golf career. I don’t know. He plays every sport known to man.”
Kudela tees off the second round at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.