FILE - Jo Lasorda, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda, leans up to give him a good luck kiss on the start of his 35th season with the Dodger organization, in Los Angeles in this April 4, 1984, file photo. Tommy Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died. He was 93. The Dodgers said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that he had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon, File)