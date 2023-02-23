Bittersweet.
That’s how Lesley Costello Kirby describes it.
Kirby and her three sisters — Amy, Colleen and Pamela — will get to walk the Niagara University campus for the first time this week. They will get to see their father’s name and number hanging from the rafters of the Gallagher Center. They will get to retrace his footsteps and see where he went to classes, even if the campus has changed since he graduated 69 years ago.
That all leads up to Larry Costello Night on Friday, where bobbleheads in his image will be handed out at the door of Niagara’s tilt with Fairfield at 7 p.m. It will be the culmination of nearly a year-long journey that has placed Costello back into the basketball spotlight.
Kirby and her sisters just wish it could have occurred 21 years sooner.
Costello last played a basketball game in 1968. He last coached in 1987. Even though his Hall of Fame resume stood still, recognition of a man known for walking briskly was always a step too slow.
Niagara retired his No. 69 in 2001, but he was battling cancer and died less than a month afterward. It took more than two decades for Costello to finally be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September and now he will be honored once more.
Costello’s daughters love that he's finally being recognized, but they wish he — and their mother, Barbara, who died in 2008 — could have stood alongside them. But it has given them a chance to reconnect with family members scattered around the country, solely because of their father.
“It was one event that brought our entire family together again,” Kirby said. “Usually events like that are funerals. But in this particular case, it was a joyous occasion. And it was truly bittersweet. I wish that he was alive to have participated and to really feel the love that came from the event.”
Why it took so long for Costello to be enshrined remains a mystery, but those close to him have a few guesses. The first was a struggle to decide whether he belonged as a player or a coach. Costello was a Hall of Fame finalist as a player and a coach, but never got elected.
Costello was a six-time NBA All-Star in 12 seasons and went straight from being a player to head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, leading the franchise to the 1971 NBA championship.
He coached 10 years in the NBA with the Bucks and Bulls, then spent a year coaching the Milwaukee Does of the Women’s Professional Basketball League before returning to Utica College — near his hometown of Minoa — to coach during the school’s transition to Division I.
The other guess is that Costello never had much use for self-promotion. Kirby knew that he was fond of his days at Niagara, but he never regaled them with stories of his playing days. Former Bucks star Bob Dandridge said he never talked to the team about what he accomplished as a player.
And the last guess is that Costello was too focused to become the type of schmoozer who talks himself into the right circles. During his playing career, Costello was focused on continued improvement. The same was true when he became an NBA coach, but when he left the professional ranks in 1979, he did so completely. He was too focused on Utica to stay in touch with his NBA contacts regularly.
Even when Costello retired for good, that’s what he focused on. Sure, he was an avid basketball watcher and followed the game, but he didn’t attend camps or fill his time with speaking engagements. He devoted his time to retirement: fishing, his wife and his daughters.
It wasn’t until former Utica player D.J. Carstensen, who is now a Division I referee, dumped his energy into getting his old coach into the Hall that he was finally honored.
Letters from more than 40 Hall of Famers, meetings with people like Jim Boeheim, Bob Ryan and Peter Vecsey and eventually Jerry Colangelo, who took over as chairman, were able to get Costello inducted as a contributor to the game.
“He sort of came off the radar and then he passed away and then there was the change at the Hall of Fame,” Carstensen said. “Jerry Colangelo took over and they changed some of the formats around, one of them being the contributor category to try and not have people slip through the cracks. Well, he definitely slipped through the cracks. And I think the other thing was he was not a self-promoter. He never brought attention to himself.”
•••
Sparky Moore was ready to enjoy what 1950s nightlife in Niagara Falls had to offer. His college roommate had other plans.
Costello talked Moore into going over to the Gallagher Center one Saturday night. He owned a prolific set-shot, but it was becoming obsolete so Costello began training himself to be a jump shooter.
Moore was a decent athlete like Costello — who was a whiz of a baserunner and had interest from the St. Louis Cardinals until an elbow injury ended his baseball career while stationed in Germany during the Korean War — so his friend gave him unlimited fouls and allowed him to double-dribble. They played one-on-one for two hours until Moore had enough.
No matter what Costello pursued, he was relentless. He came out of retirement to play for the Philadelphia 76ers in 1966, but tore his Achilles tendon 42 games into the season, only to return for the playoffs and help the team to an NBA championship alongside Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Hall Greer and Chet Walker.
There were no easy classes at the time and athletes weren’t given special treatment. Costello had to wear a purple beanie, purple tie and carry a wooden paddle — which was used on their backsides when they stepped out of line — just like all the other freshmen on campus.
Costello was a pre-med major and would spend as many as four hours per night studying in the library. Then when he returned to his room, he tapped away on his typewriter, re-copying his notes until the early morning hours, much to the annoyance of Moore and their roommates.
“We had a friend who was a pre-med and went to McGill dental school and he said, 'Look, I'm not going to buy a textbook. You just give me Larry Costello's notebook and I'll pass every test at Niagara,'” Moore said. “That was not fun while you were trying to sleep.”
He may have been just as diligent with his books, but basketball was a greater love. Costello spent about a month at University at Buffalo dental school, but that pleased his mother more than himself.
Costello helped turn Niagara into an Eastern power, going to the NIT in 1953 and 1954. He averaged 15.3 points per game as a senior, leading the Purple Eagles to a 22-6 record, with two 20-plus wins over Syracuse and a pair of wins over eventual national champion LaSalle.
As a junior in 1953, Costello played all but 26 seconds of a six-overtime win over Siena. So proud of his achievement that he switched his uniform number from 24 to 69 to reflect the minutes he played, while teammate and future NBA player Ed Fleming switched to No. 70.
While at Niagara, Costello led a team that featured Fleming, NBA Draft pick Charles Hoxie and two bench players — Hubie Brown and Frank Layden — who went on to win coach of the year honors in the NBA.
“LaSalle didn't want to go to the NIT,” Carstensen said. “They chose the NCAA, because they knew they could beat Niagara and Niagara's Achilles was Duquesne. Talking to Hubie Brown, just the activity on campus and the sold out (Memorial) Auditorium, or wherever they were playing and it was such a big deal. It was a mecca of college basketball.”
•••
Kirby can still recall her father gazing at a projector screen in his home office for hours, studying the movements of the gigantic men reduced to tiny figures on the wall. Costello was seeking some sort of advantage.
Transitioning to coaching didn’t negate any of Costello’s competitiveness. He became a pioneer as one of the first coaches to utilize a playbook of sets and was among the first to study film.
Carstensen, a 6-foot-8 forward who was lured from Iowa to Utica in 1981, says all of Costello’s players knew how it felt to work hard. But that style didn’t appeal to all of them, at least not initially.
Injuries drove Costello crazy to the point of asking whether a player was hurt or sore. Dandridge said he would ask players to rate their pain on a scale and if it was less than four, he felt they should play.
Dandridge was a smooth 6-6 swingman from Virginia who was a fourth-round pick from then-Division II Norfolk State. He had never had a white coach and didn’t feel like Costello took time to understand his background and culture, particularly during the Civil Rights era.
It wasn’t until later in life that Dandridge realized he didn’t take the time to learn about Costello either. Costello was intense, while Dandridge took the game seriously, but not to the same level. He found that Costello saw his talent and wanted to yank it out. Dandridge became a four-time All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.
During the 1970s, no player scored more points in the NBA Finals than Dandridge, who tallied 450 in four appearances. It was more than the decade’s most dominant player and teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
“He saw something inside of me,” Dandridge said. “He noticed my talent right away and it wasn't the scoring stuff. It was the defense, it was the ability to pass — he saw the little things that go into a quality athlete. He saw that and so I'm forever grateful to have had a coach like Larry coming into the league, where I learned the ins and outs of the game, because he had been a good player in the league.”
Dandridge kept tabs on Costello over the years, mostly through Brown — Costello’s assistant in Milwaukee from 1972-1974 — but they began to talk at a Bucks reunion. They had both mellowed by then and were more capable viewing different perspectives.
They began to chat regularly until Costello’s death, with Dandridge peppering him with questions when he decided to become an assistant at Hampton in 1987. Dandridge also stood for Costello at his Hall of Fame induction in the fall.
“There was a lot of growth in both of us during that time,” Dandridge said. “I remember seeing his daughters, as little girls, hanging on Barbara's arms at the grocery store, and I know they are a product of his philosophies of working hard, being accomplished and putting in the time. He and I would probably agree on one thing, and that's that it happened at the right time in our lives for a reason.”
Even if players didn’t latch on to Costello’s all-business attitude, none questioned his motives. Costello worked as tirelessly as he expected his players. At Utica, his use of film required meeting another coach, often somewhere on the highway, to trade tapes or he would have to travel to another school to scout an opponent himself.
Utica’s experiment with Division I athletics didn’t last long, but Costello took the Pioneers from a four-win season in 1981-82 to a winning record by their fourth season.
“Keeping 100% effort, doing the best that you can at all times — that was the same for the players as well as us,” Kirby said. “He probably didn't raise his voice nearly as much to us as he did to the players if they weren't giving 100%. But we always knew where Dad stood. You knew what was right, what was wrong, and he was going to make sure that we stayed on the right path.”
