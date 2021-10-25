Lancers pitch shutout in B1 semis

KENMORE — Coming into Monday’s Section VI Class B1 boys soccer semifinals, the Lewiston-Porter Lancers and Tonawanda had given up less than a goal per game defensively. The second-seeded Lancers lived up to the billing, as they shutout the No. 3 Warriors, 3-0, in a rainy battle at Sparky Adams Field.
Following the first 20 minutes of action, the Lancers maintained control for the majority of the contest. Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney, in his postgame chat with the team, admitted the first 20 minutes weren't its best, but after that, the Lancers took control.
The first 40 minutes displayed a tough and physical defensive battle, though Lew-Port spent majority of the half on the Tonawanda side of midfield.
Through the first 25 minutes, the Lancers had three solid opportunities that went wide or were knocked away by Tonawanda. The fourth opportunity, however, came at the 26th minute.
Lancers sophomore Drew Leardini went for a ball in the Tonawanda box and was shoved, leading to a penalty kick. Leardini, who entered with 15 goals this season, went to the dot and didn’t falter, finding the back of the net to give Lew-Port a 1-0 lead.
That scored stayed true into halftime to close a soggy first 40.
In the final 40, it was all Lew-Port.
With 20:45 left, Leardini leaned in with his head off a corner kick and netted his second goal of the night.
Just over 10 minutes later, Spencer Reisman beat his man and punted home the Lancers' third and final goal. The goal was Reisman’s fourth of the season and put the win on ice.
Coming into the game, the Warriors averaged just under four goals a game. Despite some offensive firepower coming in, the Lancers maintained their defensive dominance and posted their 11th shutout of the year.
Sweeney said his back four defenders and goalkeeper — Justin Dillon, Josh Long, David Pavan, Nathan Jowdy, Domonic Massaro and Nathan Russell — have been a big key to their string of defensive showcases.
“We’re pretty organized in the back,” Sweeney said. “We have just about as many shutouts as anybody in Western New York that plays a large school schedule. So we felt we were really capable of closing them down and limiting the quality of their opportunities. … After the first 20 minutes, we got a bit less play in our end. … We felt confident in our back four and our goalkeeper. They’re capable of shutting teams down.”
Offensively, Leardini netted his 16th and 17th goals of the year. The sophomore is one of the younger players on Sweeney’s roster. Moving forward, each game left is the biggest of the year, and for a sophomore to step up in a bright-lights moment was huge for Lew-Port.
“It felt great. Our defense held it up for us in the back covering up their good strikers who have scored a lot this year. And we just made big plays,” Leardini said.
Of the sophomore’s performance, Sweeney said: “It’s big any time any kid has a moment that’s decisive in a game, whether it’s a senior or sophomore. I don’t know that it feels any different, it’s nice to see any kid capitalize. … He’s certainly a kid that at a young age who has years ahead of him and it’s certainly encouraging.”
Moving forward, the Lancers advance to the Section VI Class B1 final. Lew-Port, which has only given up more than one goal twice this season, will look to continue that defensive dominance to try and hoist its first Section VI title since 2018.
“It feels rewarding,” Sweeney said of reaching the title matchup. “We’ve worked hard to get here. We’ve been in a lot of finals and we’re aware when we last won one, but to win one you gotta get there. So, we’re just excited to have the opportunity to have another crack at getting another title. Those are the things that the kids look forward to.”
For the championship, L-P, the second-ranked small school in the WNY coaches poll, will have to take down No. 1, top-seeded East Aurora, which beat fifth-seeded City Honors in its semi, 1-0.
The Lancers will look to earn the program's 15th Section VI title at noon Saturday at Williamsville South High School.
Roy-Hart 2, CV/Falconer 1
Junior midfielder Peter Martillotta, son of head coach Greg, netted a brace Monday for the Niagara-Orleans League champion Rams, seeded third in Class B2.
Martillotta's first, scored in the fourth minute, was assisted by sophomore Jayden Swygert. His second, in the 22nd, was set up by senior Zach Livergood.
Roy-Hart mostly controlled things from there, not allowing seventh-seeded Cassadaga Valley/Falconer on the board until the 72nd minute.
The Rams (13-5), ranked No. 8 among WNY small schools, host No. 9 Lackawanna, B2's No. 5 seed, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship at Will. South. Lackawanna handled top-seeded Allegeny-Limestone in Monday's semi, 4-1.
Lafayette 3, Wilson 0
Monday's Class C semifinal was a rematch of a Sept. 13 game, and the sequel could not have been any more unlike the original.
Wilson, the No. 4 seed, cruised to a 7-3 victory the first time around but was held off the scoreboard by the No. 1 seed during the playoff game at Eden.
The Lakemen finish the season 11-7.
