Lancers drop double-OT heartbreaker

WILLIAMSVILLE — Hollywood might have trouble writing a more heart-wrenching loss than the one Lew-Port boys soccer suffered Saturday.
The No. 2 seed Lancers nearly went a full 110 minutes with Class A-2's No. 1 seed, Williamsville South. But a goal by Josh Bird with seven seconds left in the second overtime lifted the Billies to a 1-0 win at Williamsville South High School.
"They put together a gritty effort. We didn't have anywhere near the better of the possession," said L-P head coach Rick Sweeney. "We fought, we clawed and we found a way to put ourselves in a spot where we had a look at, at least, coming away with a draw and a piece of the championship."
Sweeney gave credit to South for putting pressure on Lew-Port all game, leading to some turnovers and the advantage in the possession game. As much praise as he wanted to give the Billies (14-1-1), Sweeney was more hurt by seeing his kids so distraught after putting in such a great effort and narrowly falling short.
It's never easy to reconvene after a loss that devastating, especially with it ending a 14-4 season. But Sweeney knew he had to use this as a teaching moment by giving them a parting message.
"I don't have anything that's gonna make it hurt less," Sweeney said. "You put an emotional investment into something for all these years and the past month or so, and when you don't get something you fight and you claw for, it hurts. And on top of that, I wanted to make sure that I know that I'm not (forgetting) that I'm incredibly proud of what they did today, what they've done all season."
Sweeney would be remiss if he did not shout out his senior class, which was a part of bringing Lew-Port two championships — the 2018 A-2 title and last season's NFL championship. It's not something he's sure they'll think about at this time, but he hopes the years to come allows them to look back on what they've accomplished.
"There's a sense of pride, but I think that pride is something that when you get farther down the road, you'll reflect and maybe hold that closer than you do right now," Sweeney said. "They and I. All you feel is hurt."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.