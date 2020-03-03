Lancaster outlasts Niagara Falls in AA semis

BUFFALO — Just like that, the Wolverines’ season has come to a halt.
It was a back-and-forth affair between No. 1-seeded Niagara Falls boys basketball and No. 5 Lancaster, but the Legends prevailed in the end, 65-57, taking Tuesday’s Section VI Class AA semifinal tilt at Buffalo State College. Lancaster (17-5) advances to Saturday’s AA championship game, where they will take on the winner of tonight’s semifinal game between Orchard Park and Jamestown.
This game couldn’t have been closeer, with the Legends taking a 17-16 lead after one and then a 32-29 halftime advantage. The Wolverines (17-5) were in the fight throughout, but there were several instances that played into their demise.
When Jaemon “Mookie” Turner was subbed out with his second personal foul once the Wolverines went up seven in the second, the Legends made a run that eventually led to their halftime lead. This was crucial, as Turner was heating up with 11 of his 19 points coming before the foul.
The Falls’ foul trouble reared it’s ugly head later on, too. Once the Wolverines were in the midst of taking another seven-point advantage in the third, Caleb Tillman would receive his fourth personal foul, before Aarien “Oobie” Robinson did the same in the early portions of the fourth.
In the end, the foul trouble kept the shorthanded Wolverines from playing as aggressively on defense down the stretch. The Legends would take advantage from there, outscoring the Wolverines 20-8 in the fourth quarter.
Lancaster was led by big man Joe Harrington’s 19 points, as well as Gianluca Fulciniti (11 points) and Jackson Jerebko (10 points) chipping in on the scoring. The Wolverines had the top scorer of the night with Faybion Prather (20), who also added three makes from beyond the arc.
It may have been Turner’s final game in a Wolverine uniform, but he dazzled all season as the Falls’ lead guard. He tipped his cap to Lancaster in defeat, highlighting its defense and that his squad was unable to execute down the stretch.
Going from complimentary scorer to the top guy this season, “Mookie” was able to look back on what his role was for the Falls this year.
“It was a great season. I was a senior so I was able to lead the younger guys and help them prepare for next year when it’s their turn,” Turner said.
Turner also called his head coach Brent Gadacz a “great coach,” mentioning how knowing each other for so long has developed a strong connection.
Gadacz noted that Lancaster made timely buckets when needed, especially late in the fourth. With his first year as the head coach of the vaunted Falls basketball program, Gadacz talked about what he’ll look back on with this group.
“We set our first goal of trying to get the (Niagara Frontier League) championship back, which we wanted. And we did that, so that was our first goal,” Gadacz said of his Wolverines’ perfect 13-0 standing en route to a league title. “Our second goal was to try to get to the sectional final and win it. We fell a little bit short.”
Gadacz said his team had moments of impatience in the semifinal matchup, which is something he harped on his group about throughout the year. It’s something he knows will be key towards his players’ developments looking ahead to next season.
With a core of Prather, Tillman, Robinson and Dominic McKenzie all returning after receiving significant minutes in the latter portion of the season, Gadacz gathered some thoughts on what the 2020-21 crew could look like.
“I’ve got a bunch of good guards back and Dominic he’s started the last six, or seven, eight games of the year and has done a fantastic job filling in for a couple of guys that we lost,” Gadacz said. “And I think (the future), I think it looks pretty good. I’m thinking that we can get right back to this point, and hopefully get over the hump and get back to that championship game and then see how that plays out."
