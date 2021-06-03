Lady Lancers working to learn on the fly

It's about baby steps. Stringing together good at-bats leads to stringing together good innings. Good innings become good games, and good games become winning streaks.
That's the business-like mindset the Lewiston-Porter Lady Lancers softball team has as they try to grow on the fly during the 2021 season.
Senior captain Ava Staub, who plays catcher, reinforced the baby steps statement after Tuesday's heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Kenmore East.
Cliche as it may seem, the Lancers know they truly do have to take pride in smaller victories along the way. It's the little victories that form the foundation confidence is built on.
"We've struggled a lot especially in the beginning of the season. We've (lost by mercy rule to) a couple teams but since then I think we've grown a lot as a team," said Staub. "This year was especially hard for us. We lost a lot of our strong players, but we're getting there. We're moving up. The last two or three games have been really good games on our part. So I think we're starting to get better as a team."
The past week saw another winnable game against North Tonawanda slip away late, also ending in a 9-8 final.
The majority of the spring has been a case of feast or famine for the Lancers, who entered Thursday at 4-7 overall.
They have a staggering 92 combined runs scored in those four wins, which proves they can swing the bats and put up runs.
But they have also seen their share of defensive struggles as they have surrendered 15 or more runs in four of their seven losses.
So consistency is something that the Lancers are focusing on.
Head coach Larry Lash, who has over 500 wins in his career and is a member of the New York State Softball Hall of Fame, said it's a step-by-step process for this young team.
"Right now we're just trying to get better inning by inning," said Lash. "Until we start getting the momentum of one good inning them making it two good innings, maybe three good innings. A big hit here or big out there. Right now we haven't been able to string together enough big innings together and we've given up too many big innings."
Along with Staub, the Lancers are lead by fellow senior captains shortstop Meghan Baio and outfielder Maddie Terrana.
The trio have been getting the job done offensively.
Baio leads the team with a .518 batting average and 12 RBI. Staub batting .428 and has two triples. Terrana has 3 RBIs and a .363 average.
The Lancers also have Brooklyn Langer in the pitching circle, Meg Galbrath at second base and Emily Palermo in the outfield.
One thing that has been very noticeable is the unity of the team. The girls truly do care about each other. Whether it's a mercy-rule loss or a one-run heartbreaker, they hold their heads high and don't point finger of blame at each other.
"I'm encouraged by that a lot. We've been spending a lot of time of that. Don't let yourself stay down during a loss," said Lash. "Don't stay down after a game. Don't stay down after a bad inning. Move on from bad innings and bad games and slowly but surely I think we're doing that."
Lash credits his captains for cultivating that atmosphere of support within the team circle.
"They've done a great job of keeping us up when the chins have gone down a few times," Lash said.
The COVID-19 shortened season has changed the playoff format as now only the top eight teams in each class will make the post season.
With just nine teams in Section VI Class A-2, the Lancers' spot in the playoffs is all but assured at this point. But they know if they want to break away from the middle of the pack and get into a position to host a playoff game, they have to gain a sense of urgency in their approach to each game.
"Urgency is important for us right now," said Staub. "We have to realize that."
The Lancers travel to Grand Island on Saturday where they will play the first-place Vikings (10-0 in NFL) at 10 a.m.
