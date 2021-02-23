Lady Lancers' comeback over NW extends undefeated season

SANBORN — Even in a nailbiter, the Lady Lancers prevailed once again.
After a slow start and a tight finish, Lewiston-Porter girls basketball held off Niagara Wheatfield's upset bid, as the Lady Lancers won 39-29 Tuesday at Niagara Wheatfield High School. Lew-Port (7-0, 5-0 Niagara Frontier League) was able to play through its toughest outing thus far, with this game being its closest margin this season.
"We had to battle back from 8-0, we had foul trouble ... and we're missing our two big girls (seniors Sarah Mang and Alyssa Lannon) who are out with injuries, so we had to put people in different roles," said L-P head coach Dick Lindamer, whose Lady Lancers entered Tuesday's tilt winning by an average of 32.2 points.
"Sometimes you have to win ugly. We have a lot of weapons on this team, we really just have to work on consistency and you could see that tonight. We have to get some more offensive consistency and just get better all around."
The Lady Lancers woke up from that 8-0 hole to take an 11-10 lead after one before going on a run of their own. NW (1-4, 1-3 NFL) was stymied in the second quarter, as Lew-Port's press limited the Lady Falcons to two points to give L-P a 24-12 advantage at the break.
That run was sparked by sophomore Sophie Auer, who scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first half.
NW got itself back in the mix in the second half, outscoring the Lady Lancers 17-13 after break. Maddi Fike (8 points) and Mackenzie-Mae Smith (7 points) did everything but officiate in the outing, but Lew-Port's strong second quarter seemed to be the difference.
Tessa Schuey (8 points) and Sarah Woods (7 points) also chipped in to the scoring output for L-P, as Schuey hit clutch free throws in the fourth and added a layup on a press break to put the game out of reach.
Although it wasn't smooth sailing like L-P's other games, Lindamer knows how crucial moments like these are to prepare his youthful team that has just two seniors. And even while getting to 7-0, the Lady Lancer's head coach knows there's still room for growth.
"You saw one freshman, four sophomores and three juniors, that's who was on the floor tonight," Lindamer said. " ... We're in the same boat a lot of teams are, the 5-on-5 stuff is really a struggle right now because we're not practicing as much as we have in the past. We're playing games and we're trying to fix things on the fly. And that's just one of those things that we have to continue to work on."
Auer, who entered Tuesday's action averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game, may not have had as many buckets as most nights, but her energy on the boards and defensive end was key. The sophomore thinks her team could've played a lot better, particularly when it comes to cleaning the glass.
"A win is a win, so you've just gotta take that," Auer said. " ... It's definitely gonna help us in sectionals against the bigger teams like Will. South and Hamburg and Amherst. And I feel like we just need to play these games so (it'll) get us better for sectionals and everything."
NW head coach Gary Jackson knew this was a formidable challenge coming in for his young group, as the Lady Falcons tout a roster with only three seniors. Thinking of the traditional schedule in a normal year, Jackson compared these games to practices due to how quickly things have progressed since returning Feb. 1.
The Lady Falcons head coach just hopes to keep leaning on his young core and the heart they display each night.
"The few that we have, they give 100%. Maddi Fike ... I don't know where I would be without her," Jackson said. "Katie Dena, 10th grader starting at point guard, don't know where I would be without her. Then our bench players are pretty good, we've just gotta get on the seniors. Once we get the seniors right, if they get focused, we'll be a tough out."
Playing a team like L-P as tough as NW did, Jackson knows his squad is better than its record shows. He believes it could be the confidence boost needed to make a turnaround before season's end.
"I think it's gonna do us very well if we take the fact that we could have beat them," said Jackson, whose Lady Falcons held the Lady Lancers to their lowest scoring total of 2021.
"If we think about (how) we could have beat 'em, we know they beat every other team, then mentally we should be ready for every other team because they beat them. We hung in there with 'em, we should finish the season off strong. Honestly ... Thursday will be our toughest game (against 4-1 North Tonawanda). After that, I don't see us losing another game. So if we can get Thursday, we should be able to win out."
NW plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday at NT, while Lew-Port gets back on the road again at noon Saturday at Niagara Falls.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.