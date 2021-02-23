Lady Lancers' comeback over NW extends undefeated season

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.