Lady Jacks use 'team effort' to down West

The Lady Jacks are for real.
The 1-2 punch of Alexandra Buckley (15 points, 4 assists) and Kylie Miranto (12 points) set the tone as North Tonawanda beat the Lady Blue Devils, 51-35, in Niagara Frontier League basketball action that was played Friday night at Kenmore West Athletic Complex.
With the victory, the Lady Jacks improve to 7-1 in league play for first-year head coach Erin Strassburg.
"I had a lot of confidence coming into this season. I've coached the last three seasons on JV so I've coached all of them except the seniors," Strassburg said. "Coming into this season, I knew we had a lot of potential. Then with Alex (Buckley) transferring in (from Cardinal O'Hara), that skyrocketed our chances and we've just been capitalizing on it."
Miranto scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as NT built a 17-6 lead.
Buckley, meanwhile, netted 12 of hers in the third, hitting a pair of 3-pointers as NT extended its lead to 40-23.
She has proven to be a solid addition to the team.
"At first there was a little tension. Me being new, I didn't know anybody," Buckley said. "Eventually all of us realized ... we want to win. We want to get a banner up in our gym ... so we all use that as (motivation) to get us going."
North Tonawanda's speed allowed it to create consistent scoring chances off the fast break while also disrupting the Blue Devils' speedy guards.
The Lady Jacks' size and power also gave them the edge in the paint as senior Paige Book had five rebounds and three blocked shots. Sophomore Emily Zander added 10 rebounds.
Laura Cohn had 14 points to lead Ken West, which had plenty of looks at the basket, especially in the first half, but they couldn't get the ball to fall in.
For the Blue Devils, after four games this week — and three straight losses— it's about looking at the week as a whole and finding whatever some positives.
"We had four games this week and we played pretty good basketball and that's what I talked to them about," West coach Jeff Martin said. "Just the positives that we took out of this past week, not just one game."
As the Lady Jacks keep in the hunt for first place, Strassburg said this was an example of the complete team effort that has brought them team success thus far.
"Everybody knew their roles," Strassburg said. "Emily Zander is a sophomore and she is rebounding like crazy, which has kept us in so many games, including this one. Paige, who is some times a big scorer, but today she stepped up on the boards as well and brought just a solid foundation for us. Alex kicked in points when we needed it. Just an all-around great team effort."
