At full strength, third-seeded North Tonawanda gave No. 2 Hamburg all it could handle in a Section VI Class A-1 semifinal Wednesday at Clarence High School.
Unfortunately, the Lady Jacks were hampered by fouls and eventually fell, 65-57.
NT (18-2) led 30-26 at halftime but had four starters in foul trouble, two apiece with four and three. It proved too much to overcome for a team that relies on a smothering, aggressive defense.
"All starters ended the game with either four or five fouls," head coach Erin Strassburg said. "Most played with four fouls from the second quarter on. It really hurt us as we couldn't pressure the way we are used to."
Star junior Emily Zander was a monster in the season finale, scoring 18 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Eighth-grader Annabelle Day added 15 points, five boards and three steals.
Though the Lady Jacks will lose three key senior captains in Kylie Miranto, Kaylee Valentic and Sophia Wilson, they remain set up for success with the likes of Zander, Day and her sister, sophomore Brittany, among eight expected returnees.
"The future is bright and we will work on cleaning up our defense in the offseason," Strassburg said. "The girls played their hearts out, I couldn't ask for anything more."
