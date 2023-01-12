Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.