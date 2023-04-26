Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps returns to the ring — making her 2023 debut — when she competes May 21 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont. Her opponent is yet to be determined, but should be finalized in the next 24 to 48 hours.
The fight will be televised on the stream app DAZN, which makes it the first time she will be appearing on a major network that carries boxing.
“It’s great,” said Kreps’ manager Jerry Cesarez of First to Fight Management. “It’s a good, important step in continuing to build her as a star. She has a crowd-pleasing, entertaining style, and I think a lot of people who are about to see her for the first time are going to like what they see.”
Added Kreps, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight on a huge platform, and I can’t wait to showcase my skills.”
Kreps, 26, is 5-0 with two knockouts. She will be fighting for the first time since she defeated Indeya Smith on Nov. 22 in New York City.
“I’m super excited to be getting back in the ring again,” Kreps said. “Especially so close to home again, right over in Canada.”
While the opponent isn’t finalized, the fight will take place at 126 pounds, instead of the 118 bantamweight she usually competes at. The reason for that is the province of Ontario mandates same-day weigh-ins, instead of the usual weigh-ins, which take place the day before the fight. This weight limit will allow Kreps to maintain her normal schedule.
“There will be no change in preparation,” Kreps said. “Having a little bit of leeway will be a little easier on me.”
Kreps and her team both hope to be back in the ring, provided a victory is earned in this fight, this summer, with a title shot in the fall. Kreps was supposed to be competing for a NABA world championship in her next fight, which is a step below the major belts, but the fight died on the vine.
A potential, rumored opponent for Kreps in a title match would be Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF bantamweight title and carries a 10-1 record with four knockouts. Bridges, from Australia, is also one of the most popular fighters in women’s boxing, and is also a DAZN fighter.
“I prefer to stay as busy as possible this year,” Kreps said. “In a perfect world, I would love to fight every other month.”
Kreps will soon travel to Los Angeles to complete her training with her trainer Manny Robles.
“A lot of fighters, when they don’t have a fight planned, they don’t do anything,” Cesarez said. “Mikiah works at the gym year round and stays ready. I never have to worry about her not being ready for a fight.”
Tickets for the fight are not on sale yet, but will be eventually on sale at the Convention Centre box office at fallsconventions.com.
