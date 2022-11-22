Niagara Falls’ Mikiah Kreps capped off a perfect 2022 with a unanimous decision over the very game Indeya Smith at Edison Ballroom Tuesday night. It was her third win of the year, and second in 39 days.
The scorecards read 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72 for Kreps. Greater Niagara Sports scored it 79-73 in favor of Kreps.
Kreps improved to 5-0 on her career with two knockouts. Smith fell to 5-6-2 with one knockout.
“I’m happy with my performance,” Kreps said. “I thought there was a chance I could get a stoppage, and I always try really hard for it, but the ref let us fight.”
Smith, who was three inches shorter and unofficially three pounds lighter, did everything she could in her power to win the fight, throwing punches at Kreps in droves, and spending the first part of each of the eight rounds trapping Kreps against the ropes. It was only the second fight for Smith in the 118-pound division.
“It was a hell of a fight against an accomplished opponent,” Smith said. “I was happy to show a new crowd what my team and I are all about.”
However, Kreps would close out nearly every round by landing her right cross and left hook at will, to the point the fight-appointed doctor checked on Smith in between rounds to see if she could continue.
“She was a tough, scrappy opponent with a lot of heart,” Kreps said. “She kept coming, even as I was hitting her with some good shots.”
In the eighth and final round, Kreps opened up with the heavy artillery, landing a two-punch combo that appeared to briefly hurt Smith. Kreps then opened up with combinations, but failed to completely lower the boom to secure the knockout.
“She looked real good, said Jamel Herring, one of Kreps’ managers at First to Fight Management. She’s only five fights in, and we know she’s got even more to her arsenal than she’s shown so far. Just wait until she’s got some more fights under her belt.”
Kreps and her team are hoping for a world title fight in the first half of 2023.
