One month later and there’s still quite the buzz around the Section VI basketball season. Many of the top individual performances came from our backyard of Niagara County.
All of these top performers prompted me to create a list of superlatives to wrap up our coverage.
Offensive Player of the Year:
Jalen Duff (Lewiston-Porter): In what was a happy reunion, Duff and the Lancers advanced all the way to the Class B crossover championship game against Fredonia and won 20 games — their most in five years. Duff could take over a game single-handedly in a variety of ways. One time, he could knock down the jumper.
Another time, he would attack inside the paint with a variety of inside moves. And, of course, the 3-point shooting, like his memorable go-ahead trey with just over two minutes left in regulation against Niagara Falls in mid-January.
Duff was the cream of the crop, averaging a Section VI best 27.8 points per game and finishing fourth in 3-pointers (71). Now fifth all-time in WNY scoring (2,291), Duff embraced being the focal point on opposing teams’ game-plans. even attacking their top defender head-on at times. Duff’s scoring ability brought box-office type of success with the Lancers and helped them have a magical season.
Emily Zander (North Tonawanda): Last season, Zander’s lone converted 3-pointer came in a late December win against Kenmore West. Surrounded by guards like Annabelle Day and Kylie Miranto, Zander still established herself as NT’s main option inside the paint and didn’t really have to shoot from downtown.
Now a senior with plenty of underclassmen trying to learn how to play at the varsity level, Zander took on the challenge of expanding her offensive arsenal and became a confident 3-point shooter by drilling 30 treys — one of just four players in the NFL to do so this winter. Yet, she was her old-fashioned self when she had to do as she led the NFL in total rebounds (200) and double-doubles (9).
Zander won’t have to tell you how gifted of a player she was offensively for the Lumberjacks as she walks away as the program’s new all-time leading scorer with 1,118 points — a feat held by Katie Miranto-Burd for nearly 20 years. Because she was able to provide so much offensively, Zander’s graduation now leaves a giant hole in the Lumberjacks’ offense next season.
HM: Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield) and Peyton McInnis (Wilson).
Defensive Player of the Year:
Patrick McNeill (North Tonawanda): A knee injury left him sitting on the sidelines for the second half of last season. But the 6-foot-5 forward reminded people rather quickly why he was, at one time, one of the top underclassmen to watch around the NFL. In his senior campaign, McNeill averaged 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals per game and finished sixth in total blocks (51). One of those blocks came against Niagara Falls’ James Robinson in NT’s road contest against Niagara Falls in early December. When watching North Tonawanda play, the 2-3 zone has been a staple of Ryan Mountain’s program for over a decade now and McNeill fit in perfectly as the big man NT was missing last season, especially on the defensive end.
Rian Faery (Wilson): The Brian Baker method of coaching is developing quality guards who are hungry to play defense. Faery seemed to fit that mold for the Lakewomen, who finished as Niagara-Orleans League champions and Class C runner-up. Faery led all of Section VI with 142 steals, also the most by all N-O by 62. Faery also recorded a career-high 15 steals to kick off the season against Springville, one of four games with 10 or more steals in just the first month of the season. Defense helps win you games and Faery certainly did just that.
HM: Luke Granto (Canisius) and Deaira Darrell (Lockport)
Best Shooter:
Bobby Beilein (Lewiston-Porter): Everyone will have a different moment when recalling their favorite moment from the sharp shooter. But I’m still going with his third quarter outing in Lew-Port’s game against Fredonia with a chance to advance to the Far West Regionals on the line. In what I described as “an electric sequence,” Beilein exchanged 3s with Fredonia’s Davion White on two separate occasions late in the frame — the second time tying the score at 47-47 right before the buzzer. As Beilein walks away with over 1,000 points at the high school level, time will tell if the Lancers will be able to replace his production next season.
Aliza Whitehead (Lewiston-Porter): After seeing time as a role player last season on a Lew-Port team that featured guards like Tessa Schuey, Whitehead became one of the players head coach Dick Lindamer relied on this winter. Expanding her role in the team’s offense seemed to work wonders for both parties as the Lancers took home their third consecutive Niagara Frontier League championship and second Class B-1 title. Averaging 12.5 points per game, Whitehead knocked down a league best 46 3-pointers. The Lancers were 7-1 this season when Whitehead knocked down three or more 3s in a contest. When the Lancers needed quality secondary scoring, Whitehead answered every single time.
HM: Evan Myers (Newfane) and Azriel Hall (Lockport)
Most Versatile:
James Robinson (Niagara Falls): This was his lone season as a Wolverine but Robinson sure made it count, converting game-winning free-throws or throwing down monster slam dunks. Seriously, you need to watch the video of his dunk against Health Sciences at Buffalo State if you haven’t yet. He didn’t have the highest volume of shots per game compared to his contemporaries but Robinson still averaged a double-double for the season (16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds). There were just some plays Robinson made on the floor where he was clearly the best player on either team and he hasn’t even reached his full potential, even with averaging 18 double-doubles on the season.
Brianna Barr-Buday (Nichols): A 2024 Buffalo commit, the Grand Island resident was able to dial in and help the Vikings finish as the CHSAA runner-up. Averaging an impressive 16.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, Barr-Buday also recorded four or more blocks three times, shutting down players like Lew-Port’s Sophie Auer and O’Hara’s Annabelle Day and Kyla Hayes. The Vikings hope to stay atop the Monsignor Martin next winter and have a shot at doing so with Barr-Buday back for a senior year.
HM: Jamel Johnson Jr. (Roy-Hart) and Iyanna King (Lockport)
True Grit Award:
Davon Wade (Niagara Falls): Wade was the ‘X’ factor for the Falls’ success this year. He embodied what playing for the Wolverines is all about, diving for loose balls on the defensive end and extended a few offensive opportunities with key rebounding. Wade quietly averaged 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and shot 60% from the floor in Carlos Bradberry’s offense. Fighting for the basketball inside the paint became his speciality, as evident from his 22-point, 16-rebound night against Lew-Port in the NFL title game. Bottom line is when Niagara Falls needed an extra boost, Wade answered the call every single time.
Sophie Auer (Lewiston-Porter): Auer could have been selected for any of these categories but it was her competitive fire that took over an entire gym that made her my selection here. When she wasn’t scoring, Auer made the little aspects of the game appear effortless, such as recording five or more steals in a contest six times. Even when she was dealing with an injury in the Class B-1 finals against Depew, Auer still gave it her all, inspiring her teammates to do the same in the process, which I think will carry over into next year.
Coach of the Year:
Carlos Bradberry (Niagara Falls) and Megan Reed (Starpoint)
Bradberry led the Wolverines to their second trip to the Class AA finals in three years, even avenging last year’s heart-breaker to Jamestown. Niagara Falls is back on the map thanks to an old-school, blue-collar defense and players like Wade, Robinson and Nick Estell on the floor.
After a winless season two years ago, Reed and the Spartans transformed into the A-2 runner-up. Under Reed’s watch, Megan Milleville has become a rising star inside the paint while Sophia Waliszewski and Ava Anastasi have become a tandem of terror in the backcourt.
