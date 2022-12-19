While my friends dreamt of making the game-winning play, I dreamt of making the game-winning call. When they reached for a baseball glove or basketball, I reached for a newspaper.
Watching the television broadcast of North Tonawanda football’s run towards clinching the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in the fall of 2009 is the moment my passion for being a sports journalist – and a journalist, period – truly began.
From that point, I absorbed as much local and national sports content as possible. John Murphy, Rick Jeanneret, Jeff Russo and Ed Kilgore were just some of the sports voices I listened to growing up.
Now it’s no longer a dream. It’s a reality.
I am the new sports reporter for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal. Along with watching local sportscasts as a kid in Western New York, I have vivid memories of coming home from school to read the sport sections of the Gazette and the former Tonawanda News. I have always admired the fact college and prep teams in Niagara County and Western New York have received such quality coverage from the Greater Niagara Newspapers.
Local sports are still king.
With so much negativity during rather tough times the last couple years, readers are still hungry – perhaps now more than ever – for good news in their communities, for finding a sense of unity.
Taking over this role with GNN is a position I am grateful for. The responsibility that comes with this new role is one I don’t take lightly.
So far I have enjoyed reading the works of those who came before me in this newsroom. Now, I’m ready to carry the torch and continue finding the best stories possible about the Greater Niagara region’s student-athletes and coaches - both past and present.
I have been fortunate to have had many experiences working in Western New York’s sports media industry up to this point.
While at the now-defunct Twin Cities Sun, I gained the experience of covering a high school sports beat, while learning what it meant to serve as a reporter in Niagara County.
Perhaps you or your son or daughter has heard my voice on the airwaves too. My first on-air opportunity in Niagara County came as a color commentator for high school sports broadcasts with Norm Palmer on WLVL in Lockport.
I have also provided play-by-play commentary for Section VI and NYPHSAA broadcasts in football, basketball and boys and girls lacrosse with Western New York Athletics and the NFHS Network, along with serving as the voice of Daemen University men’s and women’s basketball for the last six seasons on the East Coast Conference Network. Through working in these various roles, among others, I have met people associated with or directly worked a game at the majority of the high schools and college campuses in Niagara County.
If you have a story idea, please email me or DM me on Twitter. And if you see me covering an event at your high school, please come over and say hello. Having the community feedback will help in finding and sharing these special stories.
I hope you enjoy the upcoming coverage as much as I will be providing this to you.
See you at the games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.